. Military Space News .
SUPERPOWERS
China says Japanese fishing boat near disputed islands was illegal
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) May 11, 2020

Beijing said Monday it has an "inherent right" to patrol the waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea, after a confrontation with a Japanese fishing boat in the territory.

The flashpoint islands -- called Senkaku in Japan and known in China as the Diaoyus -- are a point of ongoing tension between Tokyo and Beijing.

On Friday, two Chinese ships chased away a Japanese fishing boat in the waters, before the Japan Coast Guard in turn ordered the Chinese vessels to leave.

Several patrol ships from the Japan Coast Guard were deployed to safeguard the fishing boat, a spokesman told AFP on Sunday.

But Beijing said Monday that the fishing boat was "illegally operating...in China's territorial waters."

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the Chinese Coast Guard "tracked and monitored" the boat, asked it to leave, and then "resolutely responded to the illegal interference of the Japanese Coast Guard vessel."

China lodged "solemn representations" with Japan over the incident, he said.

"I would like to stress that the Diaoyu island and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory," said Zhao.

"It is China's inherent right to conduct patrol and law enforcement in waters off the Diaoyu island."

Tokyo also lodged an official protest with Beijing over the incident, Japanese media reported.

The Japanese government has long complained about China's routine dispatch of its coast guard ships to waters surrounding the islands.

Relations between Japan and China deteriorated in 2012 when Tokyo "nationalised" some of the disputed islets and tensions still flare up over the issue.

Zhao said Tokyo should "avoid creating new incidents on the Diaoyu Islands issue" in the future.


Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


SUPERPOWERS
Air Force, Marines train near China amid heightened tensions
 Washington DC (UPI) May 06, 2020
 The Air Force and Marines have both reported engaging in training maneuvers in the East and South China Sea in recent weeks amid escalating tensions in the region. Earlier this week the Pacific Air Forces and U.S. Air Force announced on Twitter that the Air Force had conducted a training mission in the in the East China Sea "in support of the National Defense Strategy objectives of being strategically predictable and operationally unpredictable." Last week the Chinese military expelled t ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
US pulling Patriot missile batteries from Saudi

 US Army awards $6B contract to Lockheed Martin for PAC-3 MSE production

 SBIRS GEO-5 space vehicle enters critical thermal vacuum testing

 Syria air defence intercepts 'Israeli' missiles: state media
SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon nabs $19M for RAM missiles, GMLS launchers

 Javelin JV completes the first F-Model missile

 Lockheed completes final test of Precision Strike Missile for Army

 Northrop Grumman's Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile continues to protect the US Navy
SUPERPOWERS
Boeing presents first Loyal Wingman drone aircraft to Australia

 Northrop Grumman supports government flight testing of the MQ-8C Fire Scout Radar

 US military lose second drone in Niger

 Textron nabs $20.7M contract modification for Navy drone program
SUPERPOWERS
Northrop Grumman to rapidly develop net-centric gateway

 Dominate the electromagnetic spectrum

 L3Harris Technologies awarded third LRIP order on US Army's HMS Manpack IDIQ contract

 Lockheed Martin's new contract with DARPA can disrupt the future of space
SUPERPOWERS
Prior COVID-19 diagnosis a disqualification for U.S. military service

 Novel research speeds up threat detection, prevention for Army missions

 FN America, Colt's awarded $383.3M to make M16A4s for Iraq, others

 Is it time for a 'new way of war?' What China's army reforms mean for the rest of the world
SUPERPOWERS
Air Force awards $350M in contracts for road work at Alaska military bases

 ARC Group nabs $7.2B DoD contract for moving services

 Pentagon boosting US industrial capacity amid virus outbreak

 Germany and France to develop joint next-generation army tank
SUPERPOWERS
US accuses China, Russia of coordinating on virus conspiracies

 India, China in high-altitude fistfight at disputed border

 USS Montgomery, USNS Cesar Chavez enter South China Sea to support drill ship

 EU vows virus help for Balkans and warns against China
SUPERPOWERS
Transporting energy through a single molecular nanowire

 To make an atom-sized machine, you need a quantum mechanic

 Magnetic nanoparticles help researchers remotely release adrenal hormones

 New DNA origami motor breaks speed record for nano machines








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.