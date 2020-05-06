. Military Space News .
Raytheon nabs $19M for RAM missiles, GMLS launchers
 by Christen Mccurdy
 Washington DC (UPI) May 06, 2020

The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island fires a rolling airframe missile as part of a training exercise. Photo by Harry Andrew D. Gordon/U.S. Navy

Raytheon Missile Systems was awarded a $19 million contract modification to exercise options for Navy Rolling Airframe Missile and Guided Missile Launching Systems, according to the Department of Defense.

The deal modifies a contract awarded in June 2019 to provide the missile system for the U.S. Navy and the Japanese military, under the Foreign Military Sales program.

Under the contract Raytheon will procure material, fabricate parts, aassemble and test RAM MK 49 Mof 5 GMLS and GMLS alteration kits.

The missile is a small, infrared homing surface-to-air missile used primarily against anti-ship cruise missiles, and developed jointly by the United States and Germany.

It is in use aboard Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers, Nimitz-class carriers, Wasp-class amphibious assault ships and San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships.

Federal Republic of Germany funds in the amount of $19 million are obligated at the time of the award.


Lockheed completes final test of Precision Strike Missile for Army
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 30, 2020
 Lockheed Martin has successfully completed the third and final test of its next-generation long-range missile designed for the Army's Precision Strike Missile program, the company announced on Thursday. According to Lockheed, the test took place at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico and follows successful tests conducted in December and March. "Today's PrSM test, a highly stressful short-range shot, represents the third successful flight test proving the effectiveness, survivability
