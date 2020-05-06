Raytheon nabs $19M for RAM missiles, GMLS launchers



by Christen Mccurdy



Washington DC (UPI) May 06, 2020



The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island fires a rolling airframe missile as part of a training exercise. Photo by Harry Andrew D. Gordon/U.S. Navy

Raytheon Missile Systems was awarded a $19 million contract modification to exercise options for Navy Rolling Airframe Missile and Guided Missile Launching Systems, according to the Department of Defense.

The deal modifies a contract awarded in June 2019 to provide the missile system for the U.S. Navy and the Japanese military, under the Foreign Military Sales program.

Under the contract Raytheon will procure material, fabricate parts, aassemble and test RAM MK 49 Mof 5 GMLS and GMLS alteration kits.

The missile is a small, infrared homing surface-to-air missile used primarily against anti-ship cruise missiles, and developed jointly by the United States and Germany.

It is in use aboard Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers, Nimitz-class carriers, Wasp-class amphibious assault ships and San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships.

Federal Republic of Germany funds in the amount of $19 million are obligated at the time of the award.



Related Links

Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com

All about missiles at SpaceWar.com





Thanks for being here;

We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.



With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.



Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.



If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution. SpaceDaily Contributor

$5 Billed Once





credit card or paypal

SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter

$5 Billed Monthly





paypal only



Washington DC (UPI) Apr 30, 2020

