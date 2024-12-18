China says wants 'comprehensive solution' to India border dispute

The meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Beijing comes amid easing tensions between the giant neighbours.
It is the first such meeting since December 2019 and comes after New Delhi announced an agreement with Beijing in October on patrols in disputed areas.
They had been at a standstill since a deadly clash between soldiers from the two countries in 2020 on the border between Tibet and the Indian region of Ladakh, which left at least 20 dead on the Indian side and four among the Chinese.
Wang and Doval held "substantive discussions", the Chinese foreign ministry said, citing several "points of consensus".
"The two sides agreed to continue to take measures to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations," it said.
China and India "will continue to seek a comprehensive solution to the boundary question that is fair, reasonable and acceptable to both sides and take positive measures to promote the process," according to Beijing.
The two officials met within the framework of a bilateral discussion mechanism created in 2003, that of "special representatives" for border issues.
Beijing and New Delhi agreed Wednesday to hold another meeting in India in 2025, the ministry said.
The October deal was announced by India shortly before a rare formal meeting -- the first in five years -- between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of a BRICS summit.
The two Asian giants share a 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) border that remains a potential source of tensions, with sporadic clashes.
Beijing and New Delhi regularly accuse each other of trying to seize territory along their unofficial high-altitude demarcation line.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Lockheed Martin demonstrates missile defense capability for Guam in key test
PAC-3 demonstrates advanced integration in successful defense test
Northrop Grumman's next-gen missile warning satellites move to manufacturing
RTX's Raytheon LTAMDS excels in live fire tests with complex threats
Yemen rebels say Israeli strikes kill 9, after missile attack
One killed as Rusisan missile strikes hit Ukraine capital
Israel hits port, energy sites in Yemen after missile intercepted
Integrated Battle Command System enhances threat defense with advanced technology
Skydweller Aero advances autonomous maritime patrol aircraft testing with military payloads
Sikorsky to showcase autonomous flight capabilities for marine corps
FAA issues temporary drone bans in parts of New Jersey
Ukraine drone attack causes fire at Russian oil refinery: governor
SpaceRISE to develop and operate Europe's IRIS2 connectivity network under new EU contract
ESA to support development of secure EU communications satellite constellation
EU, ESA sign contracts to build communication satellite constellation
IRIS2 contract signed to strengthen Europe's space connectivity and security
|
UK and Australia to supply military equipment to Kyiv
US announces nearly $1 bn in new military aid for Ukraine
VA wants to expand healthcare coverage for more vets, particularly those exposed to blasts
Biden aide says US would run out of munition in China war
Germany approves record 20bn euros worth of defence gear
Key facts from the Pentagon's annual China military report
US, European, Chinese firms seek to draw Vietnam arms deals from Russia
Corruption may hamper China military modernization: Pentagon
China says wants 'comprehensive solution' to India border dispute
'Everybody wants to be my friend': Trump feels the love
Pope says escaped two attempts on his life in Iraq
China says hopes to stabilise India ties 'at an early date'
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters