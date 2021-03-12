. Military Space News .
SUPERPOWERS
Eye on China, Biden holds first summit with Japan, India, Australia
 By Shaun TANDON
 Washington (AFP) March 12, 2021

US President Joe Biden on Friday holds the first-ever four-way summit with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan, ramping up efforts to cement alliances as concerns grow over a rising China.

In a flurry of diplomacy, Japan announced that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will become the first foreign leader to see Biden in person, a sign of the primacy the new US leader attaches to allies.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are also paying a joint visit next week to both Japan and South Korea on their first foreign travel, with Austin continuing on to India.

Blinken and the US national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, will then meet later next week in Alaska with top Chinese officials in what the Biden administration has promised to be a blunt airing of US concerns.

Friday's four-way summit, while virtual, will mark the first time that leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia have met together following more than a decade of meetings at lower levels of the so-called "Quad."

The summit comes at a time that all four democracies see relations deteriorate with China, which in the past year engaged in a deadly clash with Indian forces in the Himalayas, has stepped up activity near islands administered by Japan and has imposed sanctions on Australian products following a series of disputes.

The Biden administration, however, has been careful not to link the Quad explicitly to China -- a shift in rhetoric after former president Donald Trump's strident denunciations of Beijing.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the Quad is not focused "on any single issue, to include China."

"We have shared interests in standing up for universal values and rights. We have shared economic interests. We have shared security interests. We have deep people-to-people ties with all of these countries," Price said.

"That's what the Quad is about."

- 'Unparalleled' US asset -

The Biden administration has nonetheless said that the bolstering of alliances -- many of which, particularly in Europe, were badly rattled by the vitriolic Trump -- will be key in achieving its goals.

In strategic guidance released earlier this month, the White House cast China as the top challenger and said the United States can help counter Beijing's "aggression" by "bolstering and defending our unparalleled network of allies and partners."

Blinken has said he will press concerns with Chinese officials on trade and human rights including sweeping new curbs on Hong Kong's elections and the mass incarceration of Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities, a policy that both Biden and Trump have described as genocide.

China's state-run Global Times newspaper criticized the Quad summit as a US plot against Beijing, saying in an opinion piece that India -- which has rapidly warming relations with the United States but is not a treaty-bound ally -- should have taken a distance.

"The Quad is not an alliance of like-minded countries as the US claims," the newspaper said, opining that the three other nations face "the embarrassment of being between the pressure from the US and their own interests with China."

But the three other nations have voiced enthusiasm over the summit and said they hoped to discuss Covid-19 and climate change, two key priorities for Biden.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called the talks "an historic moment in our region" while India said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would promote "a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region."

In Tokyo, top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said that Suga will visit the White House "as early as the first half of April" if conditions allow.

The Biden administration has been cautious about travel as it seeks to set an example in ending the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 500,000 lives in the United States.

burs-sct/jh


Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


SUPERPOWERS
China hits out at UK regulator over CGTN fine
 Beijing (AFP) March 9, 2021
 China on Tuesday threatened unspecified retaliation after its state broadcaster CGTN was fined by the UK's media regulator for alleged biased reporting. Ofcom on Monday fined the network 225,000 pounds ($311,000) after UK national Peter Humphrey complained that he was forced to make a criminal confession on China Global Television Network in 2013, as well as complaints that CGTN programmes on Hong Kong's democracy protests had "failed to maintain due impartiality." Fraud investigator Humphrey was jail ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Missile Defense Agency to consider two sites for Hawaii-based radar

 SPY-7 joint Japan project completes initial demonstration of capability

 Israel and US begin Arrow 4 development

 US renews call on Turkey to dump Russian missile system
SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed Martin's Extended-Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Soars In Flight Test

 Raytheon receives $74M contract for AMRAAM missile integration

 U.S. Military, industry executives, government and researchers to attend Hypersonic Weapons Summit

 Guam gets a Standoff Missile Complex in $42M contract award
SUPERPOWERS
Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

 Citadel releases TAK-based drone security platform

 Air Force runs second swarming air munitions test over New Mexico

 Researchers introduce a new generation of tiny, agile drones
SUPERPOWERS
Air Force exercises push data integration from across military domains

 Airbus, Fujitsu and Thales in team up for UK army future tactical communication program

 SES Government solutions provides high-throughput loopback services to US Dept of Defense

 USAF: Anti-jamming tests of military communications satellites a success
SUPERPOWERS
AFRL partnership seeks to "engineer" improved human performance

 Marines prepare for new, combat-oriented Annual Rifle Qualifications

 Depleted uranium munitions didn't cause Gulf War Illness, study says

 Marine Corps receives first variant of new amphibious combat vehicle
SUPERPOWERS
Rolls-Royce halts unit sale over Norwegian security concerns

 China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

 UN expert urges 'global arms embargo', sanctions on Myanmar

 CAE buys military training division of L3Harris
SUPERPOWERS
In message to China, Biden to meet Australia, India, Japan PMs

 In message to China, Biden to meet Australia, India, Japan PMs

 Biden aides to hold first talks with China, press concerns

 Pentagon report notes freedom of navigation violations, highlights China
SUPERPOWERS
New "metalens" shifts focus without tilting or moving

 Nanowire could provide a stable, easy-to-make superconducting transistor

 New technique builds super-hard metals from nanoparticles

 Scientists see competition of magnetic orders from 2D sheets of atoms








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.