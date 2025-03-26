Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Hamas says hostages to return 'in coffins' if Israel tries to free them by force
Hamas says hostages to return 'in coffins' if Israel tries to free them by force
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Doha (AFP) Mar 26, 2025

Palestinian militant group Hamas warned on Wednesday that hostages may be killed if Israel attempts to retrieve them by force and air strikes continue in the Gaza Strip.

The group said in a statement that it was "doing everything possible to keep the occupation's captives alive, but the random Zionist (Israeli) bombardment is endangering their lives".

"Every time the occupation attempts to retrieve its captives by force, it ends up bringing them back in coffins," it said.

Israel restarted intense air strikes across the densely populated Gaza Strip last week followed by ground operations, shattering the relative calm afforded by a January ceasefire with Hamas.

Since Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza, at least 830 Palestinians have been killed, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

The war was sparked by the militant group's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel's retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 50,183 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Israel defence minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza
 Jerusalem (AFP) Mar 22, 2025
 Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened Friday to annex parts of the Gaza Strip unless Hamas militants release the remaining Israeli hostages held in the war-battered Palestinian territory. The warning came as Israel pressed the renewed assault it launched on Tuesday, shattering the relative calm since a January 19 ceasefire. A Palestinian source close to the ceasefire talks told AFP late Friday that Hamas had received a proposal from mediators Egypt and Qatar for re-establishing a truce ... read more
WAR REPORT
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen

 Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen
WAR REPORT
Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles

 Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands

 Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit

 Top EU diplomat hails Trump offer to help Ukraine get air defences
WAR REPORT
Rampart debuts StrataWave UAS radio designed for stealth in electronic warfare zones

 New Antenna Technology Targets Drone Swarm Neutralization

 AV secures DIU contract to advance autonomous strike drone deployment

 Ukraine drones hit Russian energy sites, Kyiv source says
WAR REPORT
Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations

 European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO

 Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication

 Rivada and Amentum Collaborate to Enhance Secure Government Communications
WAR REPORT
Denmark brings forwards women's military service

 More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul

 US approves sale of $3 bn in munitions, bulldozers to Israel

 Denmark and Norway to 'increase cooperation' on defence
WAR REPORT
ReArm Europe? EU re-thinks name after objections; Germany approves 3 bn euros in new Ukraine military aid

 Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful

 What's in Germany's giant spending 'bazooka'?

 As Russia looms, EU defence plans fail to quell joint borrowing calls
WAR REPORT
China, Beijing's ties with Russia main threats to US: intel report

 Sri Lanka to host India PM Modi next month

 UK-French defence chiefs discuss plans to guarantee potential Ukraine truce

 Japan, China in new spat after three-way talks
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.