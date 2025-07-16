Military Space News
 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) July 16, 2025

Israel's military said it intercepted a missile fired on Wednesday from Yemen, where the Iran-backed Huthi rebels have launched numeours attacks on Israeli targets throughout the Gaza war.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, one missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," a military statement said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Yemen's Huthi rebels have launched repeated missile and drone attacks against Israel since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, sparked by Hamas's attack on Israel.

They have also repeatedly fired projectiles at maritime traffic through the Gulf of Aden, targeting ships they accuse of having links to Israel, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

In response, Israel has carried out several strikes on Yemen, including attacks on the port city of Hodeida earlier in July.

 Expected deliveries of new US Patriot air defense systems by some NATO countries to Ukraine will help against intensifying Russian missile and drone attacks, but are no front-line game changer, analysts say. - A proven system - Introduced in 1985, the Patriot has been continuously updated since its first deployment against Iraqi Scud missiles in the Gulf War, allowing it to intercept ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Each battery consists of a control station and mobile launchers equip
