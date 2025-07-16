Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen



by AFP Staff Writers



Jerusalem (AFP) July 16, 2025



Israel's military said it intercepted a missile fired on Wednesday from Yemen, where the Iran-backed Huthi rebels have launched numeours attacks on Israeli targets throughout the Gaza war.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, one missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," a military statement said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Yemen's Huthi rebels have launched repeated missile and drone attacks against Israel since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, sparked by Hamas's attack on Israel.

They have also repeatedly fired projectiles at maritime traffic through the Gulf of Aden, targeting ships they accuse of having links to Israel, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

In response, Israel has carried out several strikes on Yemen, including attacks on the port city of Hodeida earlier in July.

