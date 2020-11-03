|.
|.
|
India hosts key naval exercise with eye on China
by Staff Writers
New Delhi (AFP) Nov 3, 2020
India, Australia, Japan and the United States started a strategic navy drill Tuesday in the Bay of Bengal, with all four countries keeping a wary eye on China's growing military power.
The exercises -- with anti-submarine and anti-aircraft drills -- went ahead as India is embroiled in a deadly border showdown with China and has sought closer military ties with other countries.
The four nations make up the so-called Quad group (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), established in 2007 to counter growing Chinese influence.
Australia -- which also has problematic relations with China -- is taking part in the Malabar exercises for the first time in more than a decade, a sign of the growing importance of the group.
"Exercise Malabar is an important opportunity to work in concert with like-minded nations to support a secure, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," Australia's Defence Minister, Linda Reynolds, said in a statement.
The drill "will showcase the high-levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values", the Indian Navy said.
The United States sent the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain, which re-entered service this year, three years after a collision in which 10 sailors were killed.
The exercises will be held in two stages, with more war games to be held in the Arabian Sea later this month.
USS Halsey returns home after seven months at sea
Washington DC (UPI) Oct 30, 2020
The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey returned to its Hawaii homeport this week after seven months at sea, the U.S. Navy 3rd Fleet announced. The ship left Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in April and remained at sea due to constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was deployed to the 4th Fleet and 7th Fleet area of operations, and returned home on Thursday. With the 4th Fleet, the ship was involved in counternarcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean with t ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.