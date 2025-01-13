Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Indian PM opens strategic tunnel to China border zones
Indian PM opens strategic tunnel to China border zones
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Srinagar, India (AFP) Jan 13, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a strategic Himalayan road tunnel on Monday, pushing all-weather access northwards towards contested high-altitude border zones with rivals China and Pakistan.

The Z-Morh or Sonmarg tunnel, stretching 6.4 kilometres (four miles) beneath a treacherous mountain pass cut off by snow for between four to six months a year, is part of a wider infrastructure drive in border zones.

It helps connect Indian-administered Kashmir with Ladakh, acting as a stepping stone in opening the Srinagar-Leh Highway all year round to allow rapid deployment of military supplies.

"With the opening of the tunnel here, connectivity will significantly improve," Modi said, wrapped in a jacket from the freezing cold after cutting the ribbon on the $313 million project that has taken a decade to construct.

India and China, the world's two most populous nations, are intense rivals competing for strategic influence across South Asia, and their 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) shared frontier has been a perennial source of tension.

Their troops clashed in 2020, killing at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers, and forces from both sides today face off across contested high-altitude borderlands.

Beijing and New Delhi agreed in October on patrols in disputed areas, shortly before a rare formal meeting -- the first in five years -- between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Modi.

Another tunnel on the same route, the 13-kilometre (eight-mile) long Zojila tunnel, is more than halfway completed and slated to open in 2026, according to the information ministry.

The Z-Morh tunnel was the site of an attack in October in which gunmen killed seven workers, part of the decades-long insurgency in disputed Kashmir.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the Himalayan territory in full.

Rebel groups demand independence for Kashmir or its merger with Pakistan.

India has also built a $3.9 billion railway line connecting the lowland plains with Kashmir for the first time, including the construction of the Chenab Rail Bridge, the highest of its kind in the world.

The 272-kilometre railway begins in the garrison city of Udhampur, headquarters of the army's northern command, and runs through the region's capital Srinagar.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Chinese artist cashes in on Buddha-like Trump statues
 Xiamen, China (AFP) Jan 13, 2025
 Donald Trump is not typically known for his calm or reserve, but in a craftsman's workshop in rural China the US president-elect sits in divine contemplation. Cross-legged with his eyes half-closed in a pose evoking the Buddha, this porcelain version of America's divisive leader-in-waiting is the work of designer and sculptor Hong Jinshi. The Zen-like figures - which Hong sells for between 999 and 20,000 yuan (about $140 to $2,700) depending on their size - first went viral in 2021 on the e-co ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon awarded $946M contract to deliver additional Patriot Defense Systems

 Philippines rejects China's criticism of US missile plan

 Lockheed Martin demonstrates missile defense capability for Guam in key test

 PAC-3 demonstrates advanced integration in successful defense test
SUPERPOWERS
CENTCOM conducts first attack targeting Houthi rebels of 2025

 Israel military says missile from Yemen intercepted

 Russia says Ukraine fired US-made missiles at Belgorod region

 US approves $3.6 bn missile sale to Japan
SUPERPOWERS
Britain-led coalition to send Ukraine 30K drones

 Myanmar military adopts anti-junta fighters' drone tactics

 Elbit Systems to provide advanced counter UAS solution for NATO member

 NASA backed small business revolutionizes aircraft inspections with drones
SUPERPOWERS
Controversy in Italy over potential deal with Musk's SpaceX

 Quadsat and NATO NCIA validate Quadsat system for WGS compliance testing

 ESA to support development of secure EU communications satellite constellation

 IRIS2 contract signed to strengthen Europe's space connectivity and security
SUPERPOWERS
US. unveils $500M in military aid at final Ukraine defense summit before Trump takes office

 US announces $5.9 bn in military, budget aid for Ukraine

 Software-driven smart munitions reshape tactical drone operations

 UK and Australia to supply military equipment to Kyiv
SUPERPOWERS
Germany opposes Trump call to raise NATO defence spending to 5% of GDP

 Europe doubts Trump could make NATO spend 5% of GDP on defence

 Trump says NATO members should raise defense spending to 5% of GDP

 New chairman takes over Dassault billionaire family holding
SUPERPOWERS
Outgoing US ambassador to Japan takes parting shot at China

 American leadership on Ukraine 'critical': US defence chief

 Chinese artist cashes in on Buddha-like Trump statues

 Xi vows to promote 'world peace' in New Year's message to Putin: state media
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.