Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 Israel army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Israel army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) Aug 27, 2025

The Israeli military said Wednesday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, where Huthi rebels have regularly launched attacks they say are in response to Israel's offensive in Gaza.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF," Israel's army said on Telegram, referring to the air force.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the missile attack.

But the Iran-backed Huthi rebels have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since their Palestinian ally Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

The Huthis, who say they are acting in support of the Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza that ended in March, but renewed them after Israel resumed major operations.

Israel has carried out multiple retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Huthi-held ports and the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

On Sunday, Israeli strikes in Sanaa killed at least six people and wounded more than 80, according to the Huthi-run Saba news agency.

The Israeli army said it had hit a military compound near the presidential palace, two power stations and a fuel depot "in response" to Huthi attacks on its own territory.

MISSILE NEWS
