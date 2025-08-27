"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF," Israel's army said on Telegram, referring to the air force.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the missile attack.
But the Iran-backed Huthi rebels have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since their Palestinian ally Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.
The Huthis, who say they are acting in support of the Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza that ended in March, but renewed them after Israel resumed major operations.
Israel has carried out multiple retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Huthi-held ports and the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.
On Sunday, Israeli strikes in Sanaa killed at least six people and wounded more than 80, according to the Huthi-run Saba news agency.
The Israeli army said it had hit a military compound near the presidential palace, two power stations and a fuel depot "in response" to Huthi attacks on its own territory.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Israel strikes Yemen energy targets, presidential palace
Israel army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile
Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day
Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
Poland accuses Russia over military drone blast
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
|
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Lutnick says feds could take stake in defense contractors
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target
Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian spy plane off of Alaska
NORAD: Russian spy planes fly near Alaska two days in a row
National Guard troops begin carrying weapons in US capital
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters