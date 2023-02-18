Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Japan, China agree to hold senior-level defence talks
Japan, China agree to hold senior-level defence talks
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Munich, Germany (AFP) Feb 18, 2023

Japanese and Chinese officials will hold senior-level security discussions next week for the first time since February 2019, Tokyo's top diplomat said Saturday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held a meeting for nearly an hour Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, his office said in a statement.

The statement said the two officials discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a major subject for this year's Munich summit, which is being held only a few days before the one-year anniversary of Moscow's assault.

Hayashi "urged China to respond to the situation in Ukraine as a responsible major power".

He also condemned North Korea's latest missile launch on Saturday, while calling on China "to make positive contributions to the international community under established international rules".

The two officials agreed to hold security and diplomatic talks next week, Hayashi's office said, without clarifying where the meeting would be held.

The last such meeting occurred in November 2019 in Beijing.

Tokyo and Beijing have been at loggerheads for years over the sovereignty of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea, which Japan administers as the Senkakus, but which China claims as the Diaoyus.

Relations soured between the two major Asian powers in 2012, when the Japanese government angered China by nationalising some of the islands.

"Minister Hayashi again expressed serious concerns regarding the East China Sea including the situation surrounding the Senkaku Islands, as well as China's increasingly active military activities near Japan including its coordination with Russia," the Foreign Ministry statement said Saturday.

The upcoming security meeting would also be held in light of Japan's recent accusations that it too had observed Chinese surveillance balloons over its territory in prior years, after Washington shot down what it said was a spy balloon in early February.

Hayashi "clearly conveyed, once again, Japan's position regarding the specific balloon-shaped flying objects that have been detected in Japan's territorial airspace in the past," the statement said.

"I said that if a balloon enters our country's airspace without permission, it would be considered an intrusion no matter which country it came from," Hayashi told reporters after the talks, Kyodo reported.

Japanese media had previously reported that government officials were weighing relaxing rules to allow the shooting down of aerial objects that violate its airspace.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Biden says will contact Xi in wake of balloon shoot-down
 Washington (AFP) Feb 17, 2023
 President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would talk to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the wake of the US Air Force shooting down what Washington says was a high-tech Chinese spy balloon earlier this month. "I expect to be speaking with President Xi and... we're going to get to the bottom of this," Biden said in his most extensive public remarks since the incident on February 4. While stressing that the United States is "not looking for a new Cold War," Biden said he made "no apologies for ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Germany to give Slovakia Mantis air defence systems

 Advanced manufacturing powering development of Next Generation Interceptor

 Kremlin keeps mum on missile systems seen on Moscow rooftops

 Netherlands set to boost push for Patriot missile defenses in Ukraine
SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed Martin gets $1BN contract for sea-based hypersonic strike capability

 N. Korea ballistic missile appears to have landed in Japan's EEZ: PM

 Russia fires dozens of missiles at Ukraine overnight: Kyiv

 Final flight of HAWC Program screams through the sky
SUPERPOWERS
US ends search for downed Chinese balloon debris, other objects

 Japan says past aerial objects likely Chinese spy balloons

 US still in dark over mystery flying objects, rejects China balloon accusation

 Oops -- US jet pilot misses mystery object with first missile
SUPERPOWERS
Multi aircraft and naval ships showcase interoperability

 SES, ThinKom and Hughes enable multi-orbit resilient connectivity for critical airborne missions

 Comtech receives additional funding for US Army Communications

 GIT becomes Iridium Certus Service Provider to DoD and other Government customers
SUPERPOWERS
US boosts artillery round production; As EU eyes joint muntion purchases for Ukraine

 France says to send Kyiv armoured vehicles within week

 Ukrainian soldiers take German tank course in double time

 Germany to send 'half battalion' of tanks to Ukraine
SUPERPOWERS
Sanction-hit Russia displays combat-tested arms at UAE fair

 Beijing slams 'false' US claims that China may arm Russia

 Germany slams Swiss ban on munitions for Ukraine

 Ukraine munition appetite tests Western defence industry
SUPERPOWERS
NATO chief tells Turkey to ratify Sweden, Finland membership

 Biden says will contact Xi in wake of balloon shoot-down

 US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war

 China says deeply concerned over 'out of control' Ukraine conflict
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.