Pyongyang "fired one ICBM-class ballistic missile toward the east. It flew for about 66 minutes," chief government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
He said the missile flew an estimated 900 kilometres (560 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 5,700 kilometres, and is believed to have landed at 6:27 pm (0927 GMT).
Matsuno responded "yes", when asked if the missile may have had a lofted trajectory, and said that whether it used solid fuel would be analysed.
"This series of actions by North Korea threatens the peace and stability of Japan and the international community, and is absolutely unforgivable," Matsuno added.
He said Japan had lodged a protest through "diplomatic channels".
"The government will respond by coordinating closely with the international community including the US and South Korea through the ongoing G7 foreign ministerial meeting and the UN Security Council."
Japan's deputy defence minister Toshiro Ino earlier said the missile was expected to land about 200 kilometres west of Oshima island in northern Japan's Hokkaido.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he had "instructed (officials) to provide information to the public and thoroughly check the safety situation".
"It is an escalating provocation against the international community as a whole, and naturally we severely lodged a protest against it," he added.
Last November, a missile fired by Pyongyang was also believed to have landed in Japan's EEZ as North Korea carried out an unprecedented volley of launches.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany to give Slovakia Mantis air defence systems
Advanced manufacturing powering development of Next Generation Interceptor
Kremlin keeps mum on missile systems seen on Moscow rooftops
Netherlands set to boost push for Patriot missile defenses in Ukraine
N. Korea ballistic missile appears to have landed in Japan's EEZ: PM
Lockheed Martin gets $1BN contract for sea-based hypersonic strike capability
Russia fires dozens of missiles at Ukraine overnight: Kyiv
Final flight of HAWC Program screams through the sky
US ends search for downed Chinese balloon debris, other objects
Japan says past aerial objects likely Chinese spy balloons
US still in dark over mystery flying objects, rejects China balloon accusation
Oops -- US jet pilot misses mystery object with first missile
Babcock secures UK Military Skynet satellite contract
Multi aircraft and naval ships showcase interoperability
SES, ThinKom and Hughes enable multi-orbit resilient connectivity for critical airborne missions
Comtech receives additional funding for US Army Communications
|
US boosts artillery round production; As EU eyes joint muntion purchases for Ukraine
France says to send Kyiv armoured vehicles within week
Ukrainian soldiers take German tank course in double time
Northrop Grumman to manufacture US Marine Corps next generation handheld targeting system
Sanction-hit Russia displays combat-tested arms at UAE fair
Beijing slams 'false' US claims that China may arm Russia
Germany slams Swiss ban on munitions for Ukraine
Ukraine munition appetite tests Western defence industry
Hungary to vote on Finland, Sweden NATO bids early March
China says deeply concerned over 'out of control' Ukraine conflict
Why China's military support for Russia would be a 'game changer'
Putin tightens China ties as Biden slams Russia over treaty
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters