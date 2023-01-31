Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Japan and NATO pledge 'firm' response to China, Russia threats
Japan and NATO pledge 'firm' response to China, Russia threats
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Jan 31, 2023

Japan and NATO must "remain united and firm" in the face of security threats posed by China, North Korea and Russia's war in Ukraine, Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday in Tokyo.

Stoltenberg, secretary general of the European and North American military alliance, warned that Beijing was keeping a close eye on developments in Ukraine and "learning lessons that may influence its future decisions".

He spoke alongside Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after the pair held talks as part of a trip to Asia by Stoltenberg aiming to boost ties with democratic allies.

"What is happening in Europe today could happen in East Asia tomorrow. So we must remain united and firm, standing together for freedom and democracy," he said.

Stoltenberg and Kishida said they were worried by the increasing cooperation they saw between China and Russia.

"We highlight with concern Russia's growing military cooperation with China, including through joint operations and drills in the vicinity of Japan," they said in a joint statement.

The previous day in Seoul, Stoltenberg asked South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine, which was invaded by its neighbour Russia nearly a year ago.

But on Tuesday, he praised the "strong position" and "substantial support" offered to Ukraine by Japan.

Tokyo has imposed sanctions on Moscow along with its G7 partners, and has taken the rare steps of sending defensive equipment and offering refuge to those fleeing the conflict.

Stoltenberg said he and Kishida also shared concern over North Korea's "provocative behaviour", from nuclear activity to ballistic missile tests.

He said China was "not our adversary" but warned of its growing military presence in Asia "including nuclear weapons, bullying neighbours and threatening Taiwan", as well as spreading disinformation about NATO and Ukraine.

Kishida said Japan would establish an independent representative office for its dealings with NATO as part of efforts to deepen ties.

The country will also consider regular participation in high-level meetings held by the alliance, Kishida added.

In December, Japan announced its largest shake-up to its defence and security strategy in decades.

The new strategy includes plans to raise defence spending to two percent of GDP by fiscal 2027, bringing Japan in line with NATO member guidelines.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Senior US general warns of possible looming war with China
 Washington (AFP) Jan 28, 2023
 A four-star US Air Force general has warned of a conflict with China as early as 2025 - most likely over Taiwan - and urged his commanders to push their units to achieve maximum operational battle readiness this year. In an internal memorandum that first emerged on social media on Friday, and was later confirmed as genuine by the Pentagon, the head of the Air Mobility Command, General Mike Minihan, said the main goal should be to deter "and, if required, defeat" China. "I hope I am wrong. My g ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Kremlin keeps mum on missile systems seen on Moscow rooftops

 Netherlands set to boost push for Patriot missile defenses in Ukraine

 Ukraine forces to receive Patriot air defense training in US: Pentagon

 France sends air defence missiles to Ukraine: Macron
SUPERPOWERS
Ukraine leader says wants long-range missiles, jets from West

 Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

 Australia buys Ukraine-tested US missile system

 Raytheon Intelligence and Space awarded Missile Track Custody development contract
SUPERPOWERS
Iran says Israel oversaw drone attack with Iraq-based Kurd groups 'involved'

 Iran says it repelled drone attack on military site

 Swift developing flight planning software for drones in urban environments

 Feathered robotic wing paves way for flapping drones
SUPERPOWERS
GIT becomes Iridium Certus Service Provider to DoD and other Government customers

 Latest milestone brings NTS-3 Vanguard closer to 2023 launch

 Viasat managed services contract by US Marine Corps

 Airbus to provide satellite communications for Belgian Armed Forces
SUPERPOWERS
France to send more mobile artillery to Ukraine

 Germany says goodbye to Ukraine-bound tanks

 Denmark in talks with Israel to replace howitzers donated to Ukraine

 Israel military integrates soldiers with autism
SUPERPOWERS
UK court examines legality of resuming Saudi arms sales

 India hikes defence budget 13% with an eye on China

 US sanctions target Russian arms trader

 NATO chief hails Japan plans to expand defence spending
SUPERPOWERS
Hungary blasts Sweden's 'stupidity' on NATO row with Turkey

 Japan and NATO pledge 'firm' response to China, Russia threats

 Putin draws parallels between WWII and Ukraine conflict

 Philippines expands US access to military bases
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.