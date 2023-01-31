Japan and NATO pledge 'firm' response to China, Russia threats

Stoltenberg, secretary general of the European and North American military alliance, warned that Beijing was keeping a close eye on developments in Ukraine and "learning lessons that may influence its future decisions".
He spoke alongside Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after the pair held talks as part of a trip to Asia by Stoltenberg aiming to boost ties with democratic allies.
"What is happening in Europe today could happen in East Asia tomorrow. So we must remain united and firm, standing together for freedom and democracy," he said.
Stoltenberg and Kishida said they were worried by the increasing cooperation they saw between China and Russia.
"We highlight with concern Russia's growing military cooperation with China, including through joint operations and drills in the vicinity of Japan," they said in a joint statement.
The previous day in Seoul, Stoltenberg asked South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine, which was invaded by its neighbour Russia nearly a year ago.
But on Tuesday, he praised the "strong position" and "substantial support" offered to Ukraine by Japan.
Tokyo has imposed sanctions on Moscow along with its G7 partners, and has taken the rare steps of sending defensive equipment and offering refuge to those fleeing the conflict.
Stoltenberg said he and Kishida also shared concern over North Korea's "provocative behaviour", from nuclear activity to ballistic missile tests.
He said China was "not our adversary" but warned of its growing military presence in Asia "including nuclear weapons, bullying neighbours and threatening Taiwan", as well as spreading disinformation about NATO and Ukraine.
Kishida said Japan would establish an independent representative office for its dealings with NATO as part of efforts to deepen ties.
The country will also consider regular participation in high-level meetings held by the alliance, Kishida added.
In December, Japan announced its largest shake-up to its defence and security strategy in decades.
The new strategy includes plans to raise defence spending to two percent of GDP by fiscal 2027, bringing Japan in line with NATO member guidelines.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Kremlin keeps mum on missile systems seen on Moscow rooftops
Netherlands set to boost push for Patriot missile defenses in Ukraine
Ukraine forces to receive Patriot air defense training in US: Pentagon
France sends air defence missiles to Ukraine: Macron
Ukraine leader says wants long-range missiles, jets from West
Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack
Australia buys Ukraine-tested US missile system
Raytheon Intelligence and Space awarded Missile Track Custody development contract
Iran says Israel oversaw drone attack with Iraq-based Kurd groups 'involved'
Iran says it repelled drone attack on military site
Swift developing flight planning software for drones in urban environments
Feathered robotic wing paves way for flapping drones
GIT becomes Iridium Certus Service Provider to DoD and other Government customers
Latest milestone brings NTS-3 Vanguard closer to 2023 launch
Viasat managed services contract by US Marine Corps
Airbus to provide satellite communications for Belgian Armed Forces
|
France to send more mobile artillery to Ukraine
Germany says goodbye to Ukraine-bound tanks
Denmark in talks with Israel to replace howitzers donated to Ukraine
Israel military integrates soldiers with autism
UK court examines legality of resuming Saudi arms sales
India hikes defence budget 13% with an eye on China
US sanctions target Russian arms trader
NATO chief hails Japan plans to expand defence spending
Hungary blasts Sweden's 'stupidity' on NATO row with Turkey
Japan and NATO pledge 'firm' response to China, Russia threats
Putin draws parallels between WWII and Ukraine conflict
Philippines expands US access to military bases
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters