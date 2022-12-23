|.
|.
|
Japan approves budget including record defence spending
by AFP Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Dec 23, 2022
Japan on Friday approved a 114 trillion yen ($839 billion) budget for the year ahead, including record defence spending after a major security strategy overhaul announced this month.
The fiscal 2023 budget approved by the cabinet includes 6.8 trillion yen ($51 billion) for the defence ministry, up approximately 30 percent from last year.
It comes a week after the government approved a new security strategy including plans to raise defence spending to two percent of GDP by fiscal 2027, bringing Japan in line with NATO member guidelines.
In its largest defence shake-up in decades, Japan also vowed to reshape its military command, and acquire new missiles that can strike far-flung enemy launch sites.
The policy overhaul is laid out in three defence and security documents that describe Beijing as "the greatest strategic challenge ever to securing the peace and stability of Japan", as well as a "serious concern" for the international community.
The new budget includes 211.3 billion yen for buying US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, and 93.9 billion yen for mass production of Japanese-made type 12 surface-to-ship missiles.
Both items are intended to help Japan secure what it calls "counterstrike capacity" -- the ability to hit launch sites that threaten the country.
"We plan to acquire all the Tomahawk missiles we need in the next fiscal year," a defence ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity, declining to confirm reports Japan will buy up to 500.
The defence budget also includes 110.4 billion yen for acquiring equipment and training Japanese troops to operate the Tomahawks.
The missiles will be deployed in 2026 at the earliest, officials said.
The budget also contains money for building ships equipped with the Aegis defence system.
It still has to be approved by parliament and could prove controversial with debate raging over how to pay for rising defence spending.
Japan's budget has been increasing for decades due chiefly to snowballing medical care and social welfare fees in the rapidly ageing society.
Roughly one third of the government's revenue relies on the issuance of government debts.
Officials say they will secure defence funding largely with spending cuts and reallocating surplus funds.
But Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has also raised the possibility of more taxes to help pay for the spending, an unpopular proposition.
$858 bn US defense bill scraps military vaccine mandate
Washington (AFP) Dec 16, 2022
US lawmakers directed the Pentagon to rescind its Covid-19 vaccine mandate as part of the $858 billion 2023 defense spending bill passed by the Senate on Thursday. The mandate - under which the Pentagon says more than 8,000 military personnel have been discharged for refusal to comply - was scrapped over the objections of US President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a victory for Republicans who sought to end it. While various other US measures aimed at curbing the spread of C ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.