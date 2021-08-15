|.
|.
|
Japan ministers visit controversial shrine on WWII anniversary
by AFP Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Aug 15, 2021
Three Japanese cabinet ministers visited a shrine seen by neighbouring countries as a symbol of Tokyo's past militarism on Sunday, the anniversary of the nation's World War II surrender.
It came after two other members of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet, including the defence minister, visited Yasukuni Shrine on Friday, drawing angry reactions from China and South Korea.
The shrine in central Tokyo honours 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who have perished since the late 19th century.
But it also enshrines senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes by an international tribunal.
Last year, four top ministers paid their respects at the shrine on the anniversary -- the first such visit since 2016.
But a Japanese prime minister has not appeared there since 2013, when Shinzo Abe sparked fury in Beijing and Seoul and earned a rare diplomatic rebuke from close ally the United States.
Suga became leader in September and has so far stayed away from Yasukuni, instead sending ritual offerings to the shrine on key dates.
On Sunday he reportedly gave a traditional cash offering and also laid flowers at a secular national cemetery nearby.
At a small state ceremony to mark the 76th anniversary of Japan's defeat, Suga said the country would not repeat the horrors and suffering of its past wars.
But the nation, he said, stands ready to help solve various global issues "under the banner of proactive pacifism".
Around 200 people participated in the ceremony, which usually gathers 6,000 and was scaled back because of the coronavirus.
On Friday, Beijing expressed "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition" to Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi's visit to Yasukuni.
Kishi is a brother of former prime minister Abe, who also visited the shrine on Sunday.
South Korea summoned the Japanese embassy's deputy chief of mission to protest Friday's visits, according to Japanese media.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying also reacted angrily to Sunday's visits.
"The actions of some Japanese politicians on the issue of the Yasukuni Shrine are a blasphemy of historical justice and serious injury to the feelings of the people from victimised countries in Asia, including China," she said.
Hezbollah chief vows 'proportionate' response to any Israel air strike
Beirut (AFP) Aug 7, 2021
The head of Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, Saturday vowed a "suitable and proportionate" response to any Israeli air strikes on Lebanon after a flare-up at the border this week. Israel carried out its first air raids on Lebanese soil in years on Thursday, prompting Hezbollah to fire rockets back at the Jewish state the following day. "Our response was linked to the Israeli strikes that occurred in south Lebanon for the first time in 15 years," he said in a televised spe ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.