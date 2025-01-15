Military Space News
CYBER WARS
 Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg to attend Trump inauguration: report
Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg to attend Trump inauguration: report
 by AFP Staff Writers
 San Francisco (AFP) Jan 15, 2025

Billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg will attend Donald Trump's inauguration next week, NBC news reported Tuesday, further highlighting the tech moguls' efforts to develop closer ties with the incoming president.

The network, citing an unnamed official involved in planning the January 20 ceremony, said the three men will be seated together on the platform with prominent guests, including Trump cabinet nominees.

Musk -- the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the majority owner of X -- has become one of Trump's closest allies and his planned presence at the ceremony is not a surprise.

Musk shares Trump's hard-right politics and put millions of dollars into supporting his presidential campaign.

Trump has tapped Musk to co-lead an advisory commission aiming to slash federal spending and bureaucracy, which while dubbed the Department of Government Efficiency, or "DOGE," will not be an official US agency.

Bezos and Zuckerberg have less close ties with Trump, but both have made moves since the election viewed as seeking to curry favor with the president-elect, including meeting with him at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Meta CEO Zuckerberg signalled a rightward political swerve last week when he announced Facebook and Instagram would scrap fact-checking in the United States, a response to what he characterized as censorship by governments and so-called legacy media.

The pivot to Trumpian talking points shocked some Meta watchers but was also in line past decisions by Zuckerberg aimed at preserving his dominance of social media.

In the summer, Trump threatened to put Zuckerberg in prison over Facebook's decision to ban him from the platform in 2021.

Highlighting Zuckerberg's continued step into politics, he will be co-hosting a post-inauguration reception for Trump with several well-known Republican donors, according to an invitation obtained by the Puck news site Tuesday.

Bezos's relationship with Trump has also seen moments of significant friction.

The founder of Amazon also owns The Washington Post, one of the many newspapers Trump has railed against for years.

In a decision that shocked many in US media, The Post declined to endorse a presidential candidate ahead of the November election.

According to a report by the paper, Bezos intervened to block the board from publishing its editorial in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The paper's leadership denied that report.

Bezos's aerospace company Blue Origin also competes for lucrative government contracts.

juj/bs/des

Tesla

X

Amazon.com

Meta

MICROSOFT

Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CYBER WARS
China says Taiwan 'hyped' sea cable damage claims
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 8, 2025
 China on Wednesday accused Taiwan's ruling party of having "deliberately hyped" an incident in which a Chinese-owned ship was suspected of damaging a subsea telecoms cable. Taiwanese authorities this week said they were investigating a Chinese-owned cargo ship suspected of dragging its anchor over an international subsea telecoms cable northeast of the island. "DPP authorities have... out of thin air deliberately hyped the subsea cable incident as a so-called 'grey-zone threat' from the mainland ... read more
CYBER WARS
Raytheon awarded $946M contract to deliver additional Patriot Defense Systems

 Philippines rejects China's criticism of US missile plan

 Lockheed Martin demonstrates missile defense capability for Guam in key test

 PAC-3 demonstrates advanced integration in successful defense test
CYBER WARS
Israel military says missile from Yemen intercepted

 Russia says Ukraine fired US-made missiles at Belgorod region

 US approves $3.6 bn missile sale to Japan

 Rockets fired from Gaza as Israeli strikes kill 16, rescuers say
CYBER WARS
Myanmar military adopts anti-junta fighters' drone tactics

 Elbit Systems to provide advanced counter UAS solution for NATO member

 NASA backed small business revolutionizes aircraft inspections with drones

 Beijing slams US over potential Chinese drone ban
CYBER WARS
Controversy in Italy over potential deal with Musk's SpaceX

 Quadsat and NATO NCIA validate Quadsat system for WGS compliance testing

 ESA to support development of secure EU communications satellite constellation

 IRIS2 contract signed to strengthen Europe's space connectivity and security
CYBER WARS
US announces $5.9 bn in military, budget aid for Ukraine

 Software-driven smart munitions reshape tactical drone operations

 UK and Australia to supply military equipment to Kyiv

 US announces nearly $1 bn in new military aid for Ukraine
CYBER WARS
New chairman takes over Dassault billionaire family holding

 US adds Tencent, CATL to list of 'Chinese military companies'

 Trump says NATO members should raise defense spending to 5% of GDP

 China blasts US adding Tencent, CATL to military firms list
CYBER WARS
Xi vows to promote 'world peace' in New Year's message to Putin: state media

 China, Iran FMs agree Mideast 'not a battleground for big powers'

 China says Japan's foreign minister to visit on Wednesday

 Finland PM says Russia 'permanent' threat to EU
CYBER WARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.