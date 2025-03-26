Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 NATO says response to attack on allies would be 'devastating'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Warsaw (AFP) Mar 26, 2025

NATO chief Mark Rutte warned Wednesday that the Western defence alliance would respond with a "devastating" blow to any attack by Russia on Poland or another ally.

During a visit to Poland, Rutte also emphasised the importance of the transatlantic bond, saying the global security challenges were "too great" for either Europe or North America to "go it alone".

Poland and the nearby Baltic states -- all NATO members -- have ramped up defence spending and training since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in 2022, voicing fears that Moscow could target them next.

Under NATO's Article Five, an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

"If anyone were to miscalculate and think they can get away with an attack on Poland or on any other ally, they will be met with the full force of this fierce alliance," Rutte told reporters in Warsaw.

"Our reaction will be devastating. This has to be very clear to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and anyone else who wants to attack us," he said alongside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, using the Russian leader's full name.

Rutte's visit comes as the United States pushes for a quick end to the Ukraine war, negotiations in which European partners have been sidelined.

"Let's be honest, our influence on these negotiations is limited, to put it mildly," Tusk said.

"So as NATO, as Poland, we need to be all the more ready for scenarios that we haven't entirely envisaged," he said.

"When the geopolitical situation is changing before our eyes, the... confirmation that NATO is obliged to defend Poland in every critical situation, is very important to us," Tusk added.

Rutte later spoke of European and US relations at a university event in Warsaw.

"I know there are questions about the strength of the transatlantic bond and the United States' commitment to European security," he said.

US President Donald Trump and his administration have been calling on European countries to take more responsibility for their own defence.

Rutte said, "Let me be absolutely clear: This is not the time to go it alone. Not for Europe or North America. The global security challenges are too great for any of us to face on our own."

SUPERPOWERS
