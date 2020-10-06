. Military Space News .
THE STANS
Nearly 40 nations demand China respect Uighur human rights
 by Staff Writers
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Oct 6, 2020

The US, Japan and many EU nations joined a call on Tuesday urging China to respect the human rights of minority Uighurs, and also expressing concern about the situation in Hong Kong.

"We call on China to respect human rights, particularly the rights of persons belonging to religious and ethnic minorities, especially in Xinjiang and Tibet," said German UN ambassador Christoph Heusgen, who led the initiative during of a meeting on human rights.

Among the 39 signatory countries were the United States, most of the EU member states including Albania and Bosnia, as well as Canada, Haiti, Honduras, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

"We are gravely concerned about the human rights situation in Xinjiang and the recent developments in Hong Kong," the declaration said.

"We call on China to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights," it added.

Immediately afterward, the envoy for Pakistan stood up and read out a statement signed by 55 countries, including China, denouncing any use of the situation in Hong Kong as an excuse for interference in China's internal affairs.

Addressing Germany, the United States and Britain, Chinese ambassador Zhang Jun criticized what he called their "hypocritical" attitude and demanded that the three countries "put away your arrogance and prejudice, and pull back from the brink, now."

The organization Human Rights Watch praised the fact that so many countries had signed on to the declaration "despite China's persistent threats and intimidation tactics against those who speak out."

In 2019, a similar text drafted by Britain only garnered 23 signatures.

Western diplomats have said that China is piling on more pressure each year to dissuade UN member states from signing such statements, threatening to block the renewal of peacekeeping missions for some countries or preventing others from building new embassy facilities in China.

On Monday, China led a group of 26 countries in a joint declaration calling for an end to US sanctions which they said violate human rights during the struggle to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) said it had identified more than 380 "suspected detention facilities" in the Xinjiang region, where China is believed to have held more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic-speaking residents.

In the United States, the House of Representatives passed a bill at the end of September that aims to ban imports from Xinjiang, contending that abuses of the Uighur people are so widespread that all goods from the region should be considered made with slave labor.


Related Links
 News From Across The Stans

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


THE STANS
US House votes to force firms to disclose Xinjiang products
 Washington (AFP) Sept 30, 2020
 The US House of Representatives voted Wednesday to force companies to disclose products that come from China's Xinjiang region, in a new bid to stop what lawmakers say is widespread forced labor in the restive area. The bill follows a broader act approved a week earlier that aims to ban imports from Xinjiang, contending that abuses of the Uighur people are so widespread that all goods from the region should be considered made with slave labor. "The exploitation and enslavement of the Uighurs mus ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

THE STANS
Lockheed Martin selected to integrate missile warning onto EGS via FORGE

 Japan's Abe urges stronger defences to face missiles

 Advanced Patriot missile fails in live-fire test

 Russia testing news S-500 Systems, mass production on the way
THE STANS
General Dynamics nabs $1.2B for Army's short-range air defense system

 Iran Guards unveil new naval ballistic missile

 Israel tests new sea-to-sea missile

 USS Antietam conducts Tomahawk strike exercise near Guam
THE STANS
MQ-4C Triton deployed, quickly became an 'invaluable asset'

 New MS-177 and upgraded AN/ASQ-230 sensors will enhance intelligence collection

 Robopilot unmanned air platform returns to flight

 Army funding research to allow drones to run on multiple fuel sources
THE STANS
Isotropic Systems and SES GS to trail next-gen multi-beam antenna technologies for US forces

 Swedish Space Corporation to cease assisting Chinese companies operate satellites

 Creating cross-domain kill webs in real time

 AEHF-6 protected communications satellite completes on-orbit testing
THE STANS
Alliant Technosystems gets $37.6M contract to upgrade Stryker cannons

 Marines upgrade 'Monster Machine' cargo lifter

 'Project Convergence' exercise tests Army's modernization efforts

 Pentagon rescinds order to shut down Stars and Stripes
THE STANS
Pentagon vows to help Israel keep military superiority

 Japan proposes $51B defense budget, citing increased threats

 Military children born overseas get automatic citizenship -- again

 Trump says he has 'no problem' selling UAE advanced F-35 planes
THE STANS
Marine Corps activates Base Camp Blaz in Guam

 Pompeo calls for pope to show 'courage' over China

 'New Cold War with China' demands US-Europe united front: Germany

 USS Ross trains with Polish frigate on Baltic Sea
THE STANS
Nano particles for healthy tissue

 Hybrid nanomaterials hold promise for improved ceramic composites

 Scientists open new window into the nanoworld








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.