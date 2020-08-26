|.
|.
|
Japan's Abe urges stronger defences to face missiles
by Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Sept 11, 2020
Japan must strengthen its ballistic missile defences, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday, a potentially controversial proposition given the country's pacifist constitution, which limits its military capabilities.
Abe made the call despite being in the final days of his tenure, after deciding to resign for health reasons -- a sign, analysts said, of the importance he attaches to the issue.
In a statement he warned that the country's security environment is becoming more testing, citing the ballistic missile threat posed by North Korea, and questioned whether Japan could protect itself sufficiently with interception systems alone.
"I believe it is necessary to enhance deterrence and thereby further reduce the possibility of an attack against Japan by ballistic missiles and others," Abe said.
In order to discourage such attacks, his government had considered a new missile policy.
Abe insisted that the discussions were within the "scope of the constitution and in compliance with international law.
"Japan's exclusively defence-oriented policy will not change at all," he said.
But the possibility of Japan acquiring a strike capacity, even if couched in terms of deterrence and defence, is controversial.
The LDP's coalition partner Komeito is firmly opposed to any offensive military expansion, and the cost could also provoke objections.
Japan's armed forces are restricted to self-defence by the post-war constitution and the country relies heavily on the US under a bilateral security alliance.
In 2017, the government approved the purchase of a missile defence system, Aegis Ashore, at an estimated cost of $4.2 billion over three decades.
But earlier this year, the government said it was scrapping deployment of the system after concerns from residents about the risks posed by a missile defence system in their backyard.
Abe's statement has no binding effect on the government that will be formed next week after a new prime minister is named -- most likely chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga.
But analysts said Abe hoped to frame the debate after his departure.
"Missile defence is one of the big issues Prime Minister Abe left unresolved," Hideshi Takesada, a defence expert and visiting professor at Takushoku University in Tokyo, told AFP.
"By issuing the statement, Abe aims to pave the way for a new defence policy and leave his legacy to the next government."
Lockheed nets $18.8M to support Japan's Aegis Ashore system
Washington DC (UPI) Aug 26, 2020
Lockheed Martin won an $18.8 million modification contract for planning and risk reduction of the Aegis Ashore defense system in Japan. The modification of the contract with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency was announced on Tuesday and increases its value from $3.27 billion to $3.29 billion. Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems will continue performing engineering design support and analysis of services of the Aegis Ashore Japan system. The land-based missile defense system i ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.