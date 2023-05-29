North Korea informs Japan of upcoming 'satellite launch'

North Korea informed Japan that it will launch a rocket between May 31 and June 11, identifying waters near the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and to the east of Luzon Island in the Philippines as warning areas, a Japanese coast guard spokesman told AFP.
Such zones are usually designated for falling debris or rocket stages.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told officials to gather intelligence "on North Korea's notification about the launch of a ballistic missile that it describes as a satellite", his office said in a tweet.
"Even if it's described as a satellite, a launch using ballistic missile technology would be a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions" and would threaten people's safety, Kishida told reporters.
In 2012 and 2016, Pyongyang tested ballistic missiles that it called satellite launches. Both flew over Japan's southern Okinawa region.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this month inspected the country's first military spy satellite as it was prepared for launch, and gave the green light for its "future action plan".
In 2021, Kim had identified the development of such satellites as a key defence project for the North Korean military.
Because long-range rockets and space launchers share the same technology, analysts say developing the ability to put a satellite in orbit would provide Pyongyang with cover for testing banned intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).
Japan's defence ministry issued an order to shoot down any ballistic missile confirmed to be on course to fall into its territory.
South Korea's foreign ministry condemned the launch plan, but officials did not confirm to AFP if Seoul had been directly notified too.
"North Korea's so-called 'satellite launch' is a serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions banning all launches using ballistic missile technology, and is a clearly illegal act that cannot be justified under any pretext," the ministry said.
South Korea and Japan have been working to mend long-frayed ties, including with greater cooperation on North Korea's military threats.
- Unusual stance -
Meanwhile, Kishida on Monday reiterated that Tokyo is open to talks with Pyongyang.
North Korean state media on Monday published a statement from the country's vice-minister of foreign affairs, appearing to endorse a conciliatory approach to relations with Japan -- an unusual stance from Pyongyang.
If Japan avoids "being shackled by the past, and seeks a way out for improving the relations, there is no reason for the DPRK and Japan not to meet", said the statement from Pak Sang Gil, using the initials of North Korea's official name.
Pak said, however, that Japan needs to move on from sticking points such as the "abduction issue" for ties to improve.
Japan suspects dozens of people who are still missing were abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s to train spies in the Japanese language and culture.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Life and death weigh on Ukraine air defence teams
Zelensky thanks air defence after largest drone attack on Kyiv in the invasion
Lockheed Martin to modernize US missile defense with C2BMC
Raytheon to provide Patriot air defense system to Switzerland
Iran unveils new ballistic missile
All targets 'destroyed' in overnight Ukraine strikes: Russia
Elbit Systems secures $305M deal for PULS Rocket Artillery Systems for Dutch Army
Northrop Grumman ships IBCS to Poland for WISLA Air Defense system
Kyiv defences repel Russian drone attack: officials
Kyiv repels air strikes, day after huge Russian bombardment
ETRI lays the groundwork for convenient and safe drone flight
Military drones are swarming the skies of Ukraine and other conflicts
Accenture invests in SpiderOak to elevate satellite communications security in space
Airbus selects UK National Satellite Test Facility for SKYNET 6A testing
SES and TESAT to develop payload for Europe's EAGLE-1 quantum cryptography satellite system
CesiumAstro to supply 7 comms payloads to Raytheon for SDA Tranche 1 Tracking Layer.
|
MARSS passes major milestone in multi-site defence project in the middle east
PathFinder Digital receives additional orders under DLA IDIQ Contract
AFWERX announces new Mantra, Mission and Vision Statement
Czechs ink $2.7 bn deal for Swedish combat vehicles
South Korea says Ukraine artillery ammo report 'inaccurate'
South Africa to probe U.S. claims of loading Russian vessel with weapons
Denmark to triple defence budget over next decade
U.S. sanctions Wagner leader for sourcing weapons through Mali
EU urges China to push Russia to withdraw from Ukraine
China congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on re-election
China declines meeting with US defense chief: Pentagon
China's premier hails close ties in talks with Russian PM
Single-molecule valve: a breakthrough in nanoscale control
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters