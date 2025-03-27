Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'
North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) Mar 27, 2025

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of new suicide and reconnaissance drones featuring AI technology, state media said Thursday, adding to concerns over Pyongyang's deepening military cooperation with Russia.

Pyongyang unveiled its attack drones in August, with experts saying the new capability could be attributable to the country's budding alliance with traditional ally Russia.

The nuclear-armed country has ratified a landmark defence pact with Moscow and is accused of deploying thousands of troops to Russia to support its war in Ukraine.

Seoul has repeatedly warned about the potential transfer of sensitive Russian military technology to North Korea in return for troops and weapons to support Moscow's war with Kyiv.

Kim on Thursday oversaw tests of "various kinds of reconnaissance and suicide drones" produced by North Korea's Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The new-type strategic reconnaissance drones are capable of "tracking and monitoring different strategic targets and enemy troops' activities on the ground and the sea", it added.

The suicide drones also demonstrated the striking capability "to be used for various tactical attack missions", according to KCNA.

Kim evaluated the improved performance of these drones, which have been equipped with "new artificial intelligence", KCNA reported.

He also agreed to a plan "for expanding the production capacity", KCNA added.

Kim said, "the field of unmanned equipment and artificial intelligence should be top-prioritised and developed in modernizing the armed forces."

He also emphasised creating a "state long-term plan for promoting the rapid development of the work to use intelligent drones".

This is in keeping with "the trend of modern warfare in which the competition for using intelligent drones as a major means of military power."

Experts have warned that North Korean troops sent to fight for Russia will be gaining crucial modern warfare experience, including how drones are now used on the battlefield.

Kim also expressed "great satisfaction" over the fact that "new electronic jamming and attack weapon systems began to be produced", KCNA reported.

North Korea has staged GPS jamming attacks on the South multiple times, an operation that affected several ships and dozens of civilian aircrafts in the country.

The report comes four months after Kim ordered the "mass production" of attack drones that are designed to carry explosives and be deliberately crashed into enemy targets, effectively acting as guided missiles.

In 2022, Pyongyang sent drones across the border that Seoul's military was unable to shoot down, saying they were too small.

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Rampart debuts StrataWave UAS radio designed for stealth in electronic warfare zones
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 19, 2025
 Rampart Communications has launched the Rampart StrataWave UAS Radio, a groundbreaking communications system crafted for drones operating in GPS-denied and jamming-heavy environments. Engineered specifically for Group 2 and 3 uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), the radio offers secure, persistent communication while minimizing detectability, even in the face of advanced electronic warfare (EW) threats. StrataWave UAS radio addresses the critical vulnerabilities of traditional drone communication system ... read more
UAV NEWS
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen

 Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen
UAV NEWS
Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles

 Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands

 Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit

 Top EU diplomat hails Trump offer to help Ukraine get air defences
UAV NEWS
Rampart debuts StrataWave UAS radio designed for stealth in electronic warfare zones

 New Antenna Technology Targets Drone Swarm Neutralization

 AV secures DIU contract to advance autonomous strike drone deployment

 Ukraine drones hit Russian energy sites, Kyiv source says
UAV NEWS
Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations

 European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO

 Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication

 Rivada and Amentum Collaborate to Enhance Secure Government Communications
UAV NEWS
Denmark brings forwards women's military service

 More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul

 US approves sale of $3 bn in munitions, bulldozers to Israel

 Denmark and Norway to 'increase cooperation' on defence
UAV NEWS
ReArm Europe? EU re-thinks name after objections; Germany approves 3 bn euros in new Ukraine military aid

 Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful

 What's in Germany's giant spending 'bazooka'?

 As Russia looms, EU defence plans fail to quell joint borrowing calls
UAV NEWS
China, Beijing's ties with Russia main threats to US: intel report

 Sri Lanka to host India PM Modi next month

 UK-French defence chiefs discuss plans to guarantee potential Ukraine truce

 Japan, China in new spat after three-way talks
UAV NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.