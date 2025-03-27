North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'

Pyongyang unveiled its attack drones in August, with experts saying the new capability could be attributable to the country's budding alliance with traditional ally Russia.
The nuclear-armed country has ratified a landmark defence pact with Moscow and is accused of deploying thousands of troops to Russia to support its war in Ukraine.
Seoul has repeatedly warned about the potential transfer of sensitive Russian military technology to North Korea in return for troops and weapons to support Moscow's war with Kyiv.
Kim on Thursday oversaw tests of "various kinds of reconnaissance and suicide drones" produced by North Korea's Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The new-type strategic reconnaissance drones are capable of "tracking and monitoring different strategic targets and enemy troops' activities on the ground and the sea", it added.
The suicide drones also demonstrated the striking capability "to be used for various tactical attack missions", according to KCNA.
Kim evaluated the improved performance of these drones, which have been equipped with "new artificial intelligence", KCNA reported.
He also agreed to a plan "for expanding the production capacity", KCNA added.
Kim said, "the field of unmanned equipment and artificial intelligence should be top-prioritised and developed in modernizing the armed forces."
He also emphasised creating a "state long-term plan for promoting the rapid development of the work to use intelligent drones".
This is in keeping with "the trend of modern warfare in which the competition for using intelligent drones as a major means of military power."
Experts have warned that North Korean troops sent to fight for Russia will be gaining crucial modern warfare experience, including how drones are now used on the battlefield.
Kim also expressed "great satisfaction" over the fact that "new electronic jamming and attack weapon systems began to be produced", KCNA reported.
North Korea has staged GPS jamming attacks on the South multiple times, an operation that affected several ships and dozens of civilian aircrafts in the country.
The report comes four months after Kim ordered the "mass production" of attack drones that are designed to carry explosives and be deliberately crashed into enemy targets, effectively acting as guided missiles.
In 2022, Pyongyang sent drones across the border that Seoul's military was unable to shoot down, saying they were too small.
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen
Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles
Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands
Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
Top EU diplomat hails Trump offer to help Ukraine get air defences
Rampart debuts StrataWave UAS radio designed for stealth in electronic warfare zones
New Antenna Technology Targets Drone Swarm Neutralization
AV secures DIU contract to advance autonomous strike drone deployment
Ukraine drones hit Russian energy sites, Kyiv source says
Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO
Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication
Rivada and Amentum Collaborate to Enhance Secure Government Communications
|
Denmark brings forwards women's military service
More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul
US approves sale of $3 bn in munitions, bulldozers to Israel
Denmark and Norway to 'increase cooperation' on defence
ReArm Europe? EU re-thinks name after objections; Germany approves 3 bn euros in new Ukraine military aid
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
What's in Germany's giant spending 'bazooka'?
As Russia looms, EU defence plans fail to quell joint borrowing calls
China, Beijing's ties with Russia main threats to US: intel report
Sri Lanka to host India PM Modi next month
UK-French defence chiefs discuss plans to guarantee potential Ukraine truce
Japan, China in new spat after three-way talks
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters