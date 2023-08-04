RTX boosts battlefield communication during Northern Edge 2023

Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX, took a significant step forward by building upon its platform-neutral data hotspot, first introduced at the initial Northern Edge exercise in Alaska earlier this year. By employing its state-of-the-art cross-domain solution, AI-fueled communications, and intelligent gateway technology, Collins successfully integrated partners from The Five Eyes alliance, among others, into the data network. This strategic move amplified the combined force's operational capabilities during the exercise.
Elaine Bitonti, Vice President of Connected Battlespace and Emerging Capabilities at Collins Aerospace, emphasized the importance of this development. She stated, "This was a critical demonstration to prove our solutions can facilitate and enable connectivity for a large and growing joint force network." Bitonti further added,
"It's crucial to grasp that the joint fires data our systems managed and disseminated originated from a vast network of platforms not initially constructed to interconnect and relay data in this manner. Our gateway and cross-domain solution not only linked those platforms but also optimized the data's distribution to the appropriate partner with the corresponding security clearance."
RTX's subsidiary, Raytheon, played a pivotal role by enhancing decision-making processes. A collaborative team demonstrated the efficacy of AI-empowered machine-to-machine communications, promptly transmitting threat awareness data from the U.S. Space Force's Unified Data Library to several aircraft. This exercise elucidated the potential of utilizing these aircraft as connection hubs on the battlefield.
Commenting on this, Conn Doherty, Vice President of Battle Management Command and Control and Autonomy Solutions at Collins Aerospace, said, "Our automated communications powered by AI securely provided mission data to multiple platforms, including C17s, C-130s, and the KC-135, simulating a real combat situation." Doherty went on to highlight, "Northern Edge TAC-2 has been an essential testing platform, showcasing how JADC2 technologies can bolster the Joint Force, allies, and partners, fortifying their preparedness for combat."
RTX's innovative technology suite offers versatility, accommodating integration into various platforms. The firm's dedication to open systems architecture development is evident, catering to the ever-evolving demands of both the customer and the modern battlefield. These state-of-the-art technologies provide cohesive operational capabilities across all domains.
Furthermore, a continued Research and Development Agreement between Collins Aerospace and the Utah Air National Guard facilitated increased connectivity to the assets of the U.S. Air Force Mobility Command. This collaboration aims to extend the functionality and resilience of the KC-135, augmenting its capabilities on the battlefield as both an airborne refueling station and a connectivity hub.
