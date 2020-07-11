. Military Space News .
SUPERPOWERS
Russian Defense Ministry reports interception of U.S. spy plane
 by Christen Mccurdy
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 11, 2020

Russia's news agency reported Saturday that Russian fighter jets intercepted a U.S. spy aircraft over the Sea of Japan this week.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian radars detected the plane in international airspace over neutral waters, but headed toward Russian sovereign airspace.

"Sukhoi Su-35S and MiG-31BM [fighter jets] from the Eastern Military District's air defense forces on duty were scrambled to identify and intercept the target in midair. After approaching the target, they identified it as an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force," said a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry published by the Russian news agency Tass.

The defense ministry said the reconnaissance aircraft made a U-turn and flew away from Russian sovereign airspace, and the Russian jets returned to their home airbase.

The U.S. military has reported nine incidences of Russian aircraft near U.S. airspace in 2020, including three in June.

Most recently, on June 25, North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22s intercepted two Russian IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft near the Aleutian island off the coast of Alaska.


Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


SUPERPOWERS
Russian bounties: Pentagon vows 'action' if intel confirmed
 Washington (AFP) July 9, 2020
 Top Pentagon officials pledged Thursday to "take action" if the US military could corroborate intelligence suggesting Moscow paid militants linked to the Taliban to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper spoke before a congressional committee as the Trump administration comes under pressure to explain media reports claiming the president was briefed on the intelligence - but did nothing in response. Milley sa ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Japan will reorient missile defense posture as Aegis Ashore is suspended

 Raytheon Missiles and Defense awarded $2.3B production contract for missile defense radars

 Lockheed Martin PAC-3 MSE Achieves Test Success

 NGC and US Army team up for combined missile defense test
SUPERPOWERS
Senate offers more funding for hypersonic weapons tracking

 Sweden tests new ground-to-air defense missile

 Trump invokes Defense Production Act for hypersonic missile production

 Successful testing of rocket motor and warhead designs demonstrate progress toward flight testing
SUPERPOWERS
Northrop Grumman system to be interim anti-drone solution

 World entering new military 'drone age': UN expert

 State Department approves $23M sale of Black Hawk to Jordan

 Hundreds of drones light up Seoul sky with virus messages
SUPERPOWERS
UK Govt to acquire OneWeb satellite constellation

 USSF Commercial SATCOM Office announces development of new security program

 FFI selects GomSpace to build military communication satellite

 DARPA pit boss contractors SEAKR and SSCI team with DARPA for Blackjack early risk reduction orbital flights
SUPERPOWERS
Oshkosh Defense to build 248 JLTVs in $127.7M Pentagon contract

 GM Defense wins $214.3M contract to build troop carriers

 U.S. Army to seek 10,000 recruits during 'Army National Hiring Day'

 28-year-old Marine Raider dies in parachute accident
SUPERPOWERS
UK set to resume Saudi arms sales despite Yemen concerns

 China signs UN arms trade treaty

 Australia to revamp defences as China tensions rise

 US ends arms exports, China restricts visas in Hong Kong row
SUPERPOWERS
China warns US against 'McCarthy-style paranoia'

 USAF air wings gather in Germany for Large Force Exercise

 Russian bounties: Pentagon vows 'action' if intel confirmed

 India, China agree to 'complete disengagement' from deadly border flashpoint
SUPERPOWERS
The smallest motor in the world

 Crystalline 'nanobrush' clears way to advanced energy and information tech

 Transporting energy through a single molecular nanowire

 To make an atom-sized machine, you need a quantum mechanic








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.