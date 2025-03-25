Palestinians protest Hamas in Gaza in rare protest; Israel defence minister threatens to annex Gaza



by Sheri Walsh



Washington DC (UPI) Mar 25, 2025



Thousands of Palestinians protested Hamas "terrorists" on Tuesday in Gaza, as they demanded "an end to the war" and the release of Israeli hostages. The rare anti-Hamas protest was the largest since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in 2023.

"Out, out, out! Hamas out!" protesters shouted in the streets of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza as they carried signs that said, "We refuse to be the ones who die" and "Stop the war."

According to one speaker, "Hamas is demanding our people to remain steadfast. But how can we remain steadfast when we're dying and bleeding? Hamas must stop what is happening in Gaza ... We're sending a message to the entire world, we reject the rule of Hamas."

"We want to continue until the bloodshed stops," added construction worker Ahmed al-Masri, "and Hamas leaves the Palestinian scene."

Gaza is home to 2.1 million Palestinians, who fell under Hamas control in 2007. Hamas has been known to be harsh on dissenters, using detainment and torture to quiet critics, according to a 2018 Human Rights Watch report.

Israel has been embroiled in war with Hamas inside Gaza since the terror group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. About 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Gaza's death toll has grown to more than 50,000 with more than 113,000 injured, since the start of the war, according to new numbers by the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, which added "thousands" of Palestinian civilians reported missing to the total of those presumed dead.

A cease-fire, negotiated in January, crumbled last week after Israel resumed "extensive strikes" on Hamas targets in Gaza. Israel accused Hamas of "repeatedly" rejecting mediation offers and refusing to release hostages. Hamas blamed Israel for overturning the U.S.-backed peace deal and "putting the captives in Gaza at risk of an unknown fate."

On Monday, new airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza killed at least 61 Palestinians, including two journalists, in the 24 hours before protests against Hamas got underway.

"Our message now is that we are a people of peace," one Palestinian protester said Tuesday. "We demand a secure peace for this town, and not to live under the steel and fire here. We will be the ones who decide who is in control in this town."

"We live under harsh conditions, so everyone must stand up to any foreign actors who want to destroy the destiny of this nation," the speaker continued. "We say yes to peace, no to the tyrant rule which threatens the destiny of our people."

Israel defence minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza

Jerusalem (AFP) Mar 22, 2025 - Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened Friday to annex parts of the Gaza Strip unless Hamas militants release the remaining Israeli hostages held in the war-battered Palestinian territory.

The warning came as Israel pressed the renewed assault it launched on Tuesday, shattering the relative calm since a January 19 ceasefire.

A Palestinian source close to the ceasefire talks told AFP late Friday that Hamas had received a proposal from mediators Egypt and Qatar for re-establishing a truce and exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners "according to a timeline to be agreed upon".

The source said the proposal "includes the entry of humanitarian aid" into Gaza, which has been blocked by Israel since March 2.

Israel resumed intensive bombing of Gaza on Tuesday, citing deadlock in indirect negotiations on next steps in the truce after its first stage expired this month.

The territory's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed 11 people on Friday -- three in pre-dawn strikes and eight more during the daytime.

On Thursday, it had reported a death toll of 504 since the bombardment resumed, one of the highest since the war began more than 17 months ago with Hamas's attack on Israel.

In a statement Friday, Katz said: "I ordered (the army) to seize more territory in Gaza... The more Hamas refuses to free the hostages, the more territory it will lose, which will be annexed by Israel".

Should Hamas not comply, Katz also threatened "to expand buffer zones around Gaza to protect Israeli civilian population areas and soldiers by implementing a permanent Israeli occupation of the area".

The military urged residents of the Al-Salatin, Al-Karama and Al-Awda areas of southern Gaza to evacuate their homes Friday ahead of a threatened strike.

AFP images from northern Gaza showed donkey carts piled high with belongings as residents fled their homes along rubble-strewn roads.

- 'Pressure points' -

Israeli forces said Friday that they had killed the head of Hamas's military intelligence in southern Gaza in a strike a day earlier, the latest official targeted in recent days.

Israel's resumption of large-scale military operations, coordinated with US President Donald Trump's administration, drew widespread condemnation.

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain called for an immediate return to a Gaza ceasefire in a joint statement late Friday, calling the new strikes "a dramatic step backward".

Turkey's foreign ministry condemned what it called a "deliberate" attack by Israel on a Turkish-built hospital in Gaza.

"The IDF (military) struck terrorists in a Hamas terrorist infrastructure site that previously had served as a hospital in the central Gaza Strip," a military spokesperson told AFP in response to a question about the Turkish accusations.

In a statement, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza condemned "the heinous crime committed by the occupation (Israel) in bombing the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital", calling it "the only hospital designated for the treatment of cancer patients in the Gaza Strip".

The ministry said Israeli forces had used the hospital as "a base for its forces throughout the period of its occupation of the so-called Netzarim axis".

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed worry about the government's actions in a video statement Thursday, saying it was "unthinkable to resume fighting while still pursuing the sacred mission of bringing our hostages home".

Thousands of protesters have rallied in Jerusalem in recent days, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of resuming military operations without regard for the safety of the hostages.

Of the 251 hostages seized during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, 58 are still held by Gaza militants, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

- Projectiles from Gaza, Yemen -

Israel's military said late Friday that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, after air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem and parts of central Israel.

It is the fourth missile launched from Yemen towards Israel since Tuesday, after Huthi rebels threatened to escalate attacks in support of Palestinians following Israel's renewed attacks on Gaza.

In a statement early Saturday, the Iran-backed group said it had "targeted Ben Gurion airport" near Tel Aviv with a ballistic missile.

Israeli airspace would remain unsafe "until the aggression against Gaza stops", the group said in the statement.

Earlier on Friday, Israel's military said it intercepted two projectiles fired from northern Gaza, which Hamas's armed wing said was in response to "massacres against civilians".

Katz said Israel would "intensify the fight with aerial, naval and ground shelling as well as by expanding the ground operation until hostages are freed and Hamas is defeated, using all military and civilian pressure points".

He said these included implementing Trump's proposal for the United States to redevelop Gaza as a Mediterranean resort after the relocation of its Palestinian inhabitants to other Arab countries.

