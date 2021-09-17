|.
|.
|
USS John S. McCain heads to new home port after 24 years in Japan
by Jake Thomas
Washington DC (UPI) Sep 17, 2021
The USS John S. McCain on Friday headed to its new homeport in Naval Station Everett, Wash., after 24 years in Yokosuka, Japan, the Navy said.
Since the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer arrived in the region in the summer of 1997, it has operated independently and with carrier strike groups in the region.
While forward-deployed to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, the USS John S. McCain has supported joint and multinational exercises and military operations, including troop surges in Iraq.
It also had a role in humanitarian missions, such as providing relief after the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
"It is definitely a changing of the guard with USS John S. McCain and her crew departing the 7th Fleet after over 24 years in Japan," Capt. Chase Sargeant, Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15, said in a Friday press release.
"The contributions of the current and all previous crews in defending peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific cannot be overstated, and the entire forward-deployed fleet wishes John S. McCain fair winds as she transfers to her new homeport of Everett, Washington," Sargeant said.
In 2017, the ship collided with a chemical tanker off the coast of Singapore resulting in the deaths of 10 sailors. Two years later, it returned to sea after receiving upgrades and repairs.
More recently, the USS John S. McCain has several times traveled through the Taiwan Strait, a routine exercise that the U.S. says is part of its commitment to a "free and open" Indo-Pacific Ocean.
During its most recent seven-month deployment, the USS John S. McCain participated in the annual multinational exercise MALABAR.
The exercise focused on anti-submarine and anti-surface operations MALABAR alongside the Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Navy.
The USS John S. McCain will join the U.S. 3rd Fleet, which leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific.
German frigate denied Chinese port call, says Berlin
Berlin (AFP) Sept 15, 2021
A German frigate travelling across the Indo-Pacific in a show of support for allies has been denied a request to make a port call in Shanghai, German officials said on Wednesday. The decision, announced by Beijing after weeks of stalling, deals a blow to German hopes that a Chinese stop could help defuse tensions over the naval mission. "After a period of reflection, China has decided that it does not want a port visit by the German frigate 'Bayern' and we have taken note of that," German foreig ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.