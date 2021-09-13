|.
|.
|
SPY-7 Hybrid Defense program with Japan completes additional capability tests
by Staff Writers
Washington DC (SPX) Sep 13, 2021
On August 26, the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and U.S. Navy Aegis Technical Representative (TECHREP) witnessed a successful Mid-Release 2 Demonstration of the software release for the Japanese J7.B Aegis Weapon System equipped with SPY-7 radar, in Moorestown, New Jersey. Japan will field J7.B onboard an afloat Aegis System-Equipped Vessel (ASEV) to provide ballistic missile defense (BMD).
The demonstration showed Aegis Baseline J7.B with SPY-7 has the capability to perform engagements against ballistic missiles with the U.S.-Japan jointly-developed SM-3 Block IIA. During this demonstration of critical fire-control functions, Aegis Baseline J7.B fully supported the SM-3 Block IIA, including missile acquisition, missile guidance commands, and two-way missile communications simultaneously with SPY-7 BMD radar operations.
Further, the demonstration confirmed J7.B with SPY-7's capability to properly search and track very large raids of BMD threats, important system monitoring and diagnostics, and air defense radar operations with 4-radar arrays and 360 hemispheric coverage. The first demonstration, held earlier this year, also included BMD search, track, and discrimination. Release 2 Software is on track for final testing and delivery later this year.
MDA Director Vice Adm. Jon Hill said, "With this second demonstration, MDA has confirmed Aegis baseline J7.B with SPY-7 can fulfill critical fire-control functions against large raids of BMD threats, providing increased capability for Japan to defend itself against regional missile threats. The overall ASEV J7.B with SPY-7 effort remains on track for cost, schedule, and performance with all planned performance criteria met."
The SPY-7 radar uses equipment and software derived from the MDA's Long Range Discriminating Radar (LRDR) located in Clear, Alaska.
Aegis Baseline J7.B is a variant of the Japanese Aegis Baseline J7 already in service and currently fielded on Japan's Maya-class destroyers. Japan's Aegis Baseline J7 is equivalent to the U.S. Navy's Aegis Baseline 9 with Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) fielded on destroyers and Aegis Ashore sites.
Aegis Baseline J7.B adds the advanced solid-state SPY-7 radar to the mature J7 baseline, and will utilize the latest capabilities and functionality of both Aegis Baseline 9 and Aegis Baseline 10 available in the Aegis Common Source Library.
Once complete, MDA and the Aegis TECHREP will test the Aegis J7.B weapon system in its final configuration, including the SPY-7 radar, at the Aegis Production Test Center (PTC). The Aegis PTC has supported testing and certification of the Aegis weapon system with sea-based radars, including all variants of the Aegis SPY-1 radar.
To reduce shipbuilding risk, the Aegis PTC will be equipped with four production SPY-7 arrays and conduct live ballistic missile target tracking exercises prior to shipment of the equipment to the Government of Japan for integration onto their future ASEV platform.
Netherlands completes deal to buy PAC-3 missile defense units
Dallas TX (SPX) Aug 27, 2021
US and Dutch officials recently formalized an agreement for the Netherlands to purchase Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors and related support equipment. With the signing, the Netherlands becomes the 12th customer of PAC-3 MSE and advances its missile defense technology from the PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI) the country acquired in 2004. "We're honored to continue to partner with the Netherlands, our first PAC-3 international customer, for their missile ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.