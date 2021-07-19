|.
USS Ronald Reagan, carrier strike group conduct Arabian Sea exercises
by Ed Adamczyk
Washington DC (UPI) Jul 19, 2021
The Japan-based USS Ronald Reagan and its strike force conducted weekend anti-submarine warfare exercises in the Arabian Sea, the Navy said on Monday.
The aircraft carrier and its strike group, vessels from Destroyer Squadron 15 and the submarine USS Georgia joined for anti-submarine warfare tactics and procedures training on July 15 and 16 in the sea.
The training scenarios included "hunting simulated enemy submarines, providing layered defense against simulated air and surface threats, and conducting long range maritime strikes against simulated adversarial forces," a Navy statement said.
"Serving as the liaison between the Strike Group and the submarine community has been a rewarding experience," Lt. Joshua Clapper, the DESRON 15 [the eight-ship Destroyer Squadron 15] Submarine Operations Officer, said in a press release.
"Executing training between the carrier strike group and submariners is vital for maintaining the safety of U.S. Navy vessels, and their crews, while ensuring interoperable warfighting capabilities in the air, on the surface and below the sea," Clapper said.
Three weeks ago, the vessels arrived in the 5th Fleet area of operations to serve the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
From its 7th Fleet homeport of Yokosuka, Japan, the aircraft carrier joined the 5th Fleet, whose presence encompasses the Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Red Sea and portions of the Indian Ocean.
The Reagan CSG departed Japan in May to conduct exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in the South China Sea before sailing to the Middle East.
Before it arrived in the Arabian Sea, the convoy joined the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and its strike groups for a large-scale exercise in the Gulf of Aden, marking the first time the two carriers have trained together.
The British vessel is on its initial worldwide trip, heading from Britain to Japan.
Navy conducts antiterrorism drills at Pacific bases
The drills take place annually to evaluate command and control capabilities to ensure readiness of antiterrorism programs, the Navy said in a press release.
Navy Region Japan will conduct the exercise this week, followed by Navy Region Hawaii from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, Navy Region Korea from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27 and Joint Region Marianas from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, a Navy statement on Monday said.
The events are led by the Commander, Navy Installations Command, or CNIC, and Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.
"CP21 simulates realistic threat scenarios such as active shooters, gate runners and improvised explosive devices" said David Foy, Deputy Director of Operations for CNIC.
"Our personnel respond to the incident as they would if it were a real threat. This training approach ensures U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to a dynamic security environment," Foy said.
The Navy statement stressed that the exercises recur regularly, are planned in advance and are not a response to any specific threat.
Civilian populations near the military installations were advised to expect delays at entry gates and possible unusual activities including smoke, simulated gunfire or explosions.
The exercises follow stateside earthquake response drills, known as Citadel Rumble 2021, at U.S. Navy installations in the Pacific Northwest, an annual exercise testing the capability of Navy facilities to respond to multiple hazards.
Defense Dept. readies two more large unmanned ships for Navy trials
Washington DC (UPI) Jul 14, 2021
The Navy's Ghost Fleet Overlord program of Large Unmanned Surface Vehicles will be joined by two new ships in 2022, a Navy official said. The program, an element of the Defense Department's Strategic Capabilities office, currently has two unmanned surface ships, the USV Ranger and the USV Nomad. Two more are under development, Capt. Pete Small, Navy program manager for LUSVs, said. "They will both be launched and go through a test and trial period in [Fiscal Year] 2022 in such tha
