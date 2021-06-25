|.
|.
|
U.S., Australia, Japan complete Exercise Southern Jackaroo; USS Ross deploys to Black Sea
by Ed Adamczyk
Washington DC (UPI) Jun 25, 2021
Exercise Southern Jackaroo, with troops from the United States, Japan and Australia, ended successfully in Australia's Outback, the U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday.
The Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground self-Defense Force met for a two-week "tangible demonstration of multinational interoperability, where the forces worked through logistical and cultural challenges that tested the ability of each of the militaries to mutually support one another," said Corps said in a press release.
The exercises, at the Mont Bundey Training Area in Australia's north-central Northern Territory, began with urban breaching, in which each national contingent demonstrated its method of maneuvering through urban terrain.
Elsewhere, Mike Battery, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment and the Australian 103rd Battery, 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, participated in fire missions with M777 howitzers.
"We built a multi-rank team of interpreters, drawn from the Australian Army Defense and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, which meant we bridged the gap from the lowest ranks up to the command group to communicate each other's intent," Australian Army 1st Brigade Capt. David Ferwerda said in the release.
The three armies conducted artillery, unmanned aircraft and rotary wing aircraft maneuvers, separately as demonstrations and combined as a unified force.
"There is a lot to learn from our partners and this trilateral format allows us to better understand our respective capabilities," commented Chief of the Australian Army Gen. Rick Burr in a statement at the start of the event.
"It also enables us to continue to work together and be ready to contribute to national and collective responses," Burr said.
The second week featured a live fire event involving all three forces.
Weapons teams fired 400 mortars, 250 rounds of artillery, and thousands of rounds of machine gun ammunition, as well as four FGM-148 Javelin anti-armor guided missiles at simulated enemy targets.
USS Ross arrives for Black Sea exercise as USS Laboon departs
The Ross entered the international strait from the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea, sailing north to join the multinational exercise, the U.S. Navy said on Friday in a statement.
The Laboon, also a guided missile destroyer, traveled south after conducting Black Sea operations with NATO allies beginning on June 11.
While in the Black Sea, the Laboon participated in passing and communication exercises with the destroyer HMS Defender of the British Royal Navy, the frigate HNLMS Evertsen of the Royal Netherlands, the Romanian Navy frigate ROS Marasesti and the Turkish Navy frigate TCG Yildirim, the Navy statement said.
The Laboon also stopped in Constanta, Romania, for a scheduled three-day port visit.
"Our sailors continue executing at a high level to accomplish all tasking that is given to us, so it is great to reward them with well-deserved time off," said Cmdr. Chuck Spivey, Laboon's commanding officer, on Tuesday.
"Laboon's visit further strengthens the strong relationship between the United States and NATO Allies and our continued operations together in support of security and stability in the 6th fleet AOR [Area of Responsibility]," Spivey said.
The 12-day Sea Breeze 2021 exercise, which starts on Monday, involves over 5,000 troops, 32 ships and 40 aircraft from 32 NATO countries and partners in the Black Sea. Cohosted by the Ukrainian Navy and the U.S. Navy's Sixth Fleet, the event has been held annually since 1997.
"The United States is proud to partner with Ukraine in co-hosting the multinational maritime exercise Sea Breeze, which will help enhance interoperability and capabilities among participating nations," said Chargé d'affaires Kristina Kvien, U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, in a 6th Fleet statement this week.
"We are committed to maintaining the safety and security of the Black Sea," Kvien said.
US sees 'no better friend' than Germany, eyes common ground on Russia, China
Berlin (AFP) June 23, 2021
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the US had "no better friend" than Germany as the two nations pledged a common front on Russia and China following a still raw row over the Nord Stream pipeline. Meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel on his first visit to Berlin since taking office, Blinken hailed the "shared values and shared interests" between the US and Germany. ... read more
|
