. Military Space News .
SUPERPOWERS
After G7 tour, Japan PM says East Asia could be next Ukraine
 By Shaun TANDON
 Washington (AFP) Jan 14, 2023

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he told Western powers that East Asia could be the next Ukraine, as he urged a united front on a rising China and bellicose North Korea.

Kicking off Japan's year as head of the Group of Seven, Kishida visited leaders of all members of the elite club except Germany, where he plans to go soon following a scheduling conflict.

Closing his trip in Washington, Kishida said he shared with G7 leaders his "strong sense of crisis regarding the security environment in East Asia."

"Ukraine may be the East Asia of tomorrow," Kishida told a news conference a day after meeting President Joe Biden, calling security concerns in the two regions "inseparable."

"The situation around Japan is becoming increasingly severe with attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force in the East China Sea and South China Sea and the activation of North Korea's nuclear and missile activities," he said.

Kishida was referring to China's growing assertiveness in surrounding waters where Beijing has a slew of island disputes including with Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam.

China in August also fired missiles into waters that lie in Japan's economic zone as part of major military exercises around Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that Beijing considers part of its territory and has not ruled out taking by force.

Kishida came to Washington after his government announced that Japan would double defense spending over the next five years, a sea change for a country that has been officially pacifist since its defeat in World War II.

Kishida said he would work to "explain thoroughly to the public" the need to use tax money to ramp up defense spending to two percent of GDP -- a goal separately set by NATO that more countries are accepting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

- Growing military power -

Among other steps taken under the new defense strategy, Japan will develop "counterstrike" capacity to hit threatening launch sites and hopes to buy hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles, now only in the arsenals of the United States and Britain.

Kishida said he spoke to the British and Italian prime ministers, Rishi Sunak and Giorgia Meloni, about moving ahead on three-way development of a next-generation fighter-jet that uses artificial intelligence.

Kishida indicated Japan has not yet decided whether to join the United States on one measure that has especially irritated China -- cutting the economic power off from imports of semiconductors critical for advanced technology.

"Semiconductors are part of economic security including for the United States and like-minded countries. We want to have closer communication to think about how to treat this issue," Kishida said.

Japan is proud to be the only Asian member of the G7 and Kishida has said that his response on Ukraine effectively internationalized Western-led opposition to Russia's invasion.

In turn, Kishida said earlier in a speech in Washington, Japan needs to be able to rely on "allies and like-minded countries" on risks from China.

"China needs to make a strategic decision that it will abide by the established international rules and that it cannot and will not change the international order in ways that are contrary to these rules," he said Friday at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies.

Kishida said that Japan still sees itself as a "peace-loving" nation and will use the G7 to push for the eventual abolition of nuclear weapons.

The leaders of the G7 -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- will hold their summit in May in Hiroshima, the site of the world's first nuclear attack and Kishida's parliamentary constituency.


Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


SUPERPOWERS
Australia urges quick security deal with PNG
 Port Moresby (AFP) Jan 12, 2023
 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Thursday for a "swift" new security deal with Papua New Guinea, as his government seeks to parry China's expanding influence in the Pacific. In a first-ever address to the Papua New Guinea parliament by a foreign head of government, Albanese underscored the need for a Pacific "family first" approach - implicitly at Beijing's expense. The Australian leader urged a "swift conclusion" to negotiations on a security treaty covering "law and order ch ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Ukraine forces to receive Patriot air defense training in US: Pentagon

 France sends air defence missiles to Ukraine: Macron

 Patriot missiles: crucial but limited help for Ukraine

 US plans to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine: media
SUPERPOWERS
Australia buys Ukraine-tested US missile system

 Raytheon Intelligence and Space awarded Missile Track Custody development contract

 N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile: S. Korea military

 Northrop Grumman's Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range completes 4th live fire
SUPERPOWERS
Northrop Grumman partners with NASA to shape integration of uncrewed aircraft into national airspace

 All-out drone war in Ukraine points to future

 Feathered robotic wing paves way for flapping drones

 US, UK partnership demonstrates artificial intelligence technology
SUPERPOWERS
Airbus and VDL Group join forces to produce an airborne laser communication terminal

 OneWeb confirms successful deployment of 40 satellites

 Keysight, Qualcomm accelerate 5G non-terrestrial network communication services for remote areas

 Viasat completes sale of Link 16 Tactical Data Links Business to L3Harris Technologies
SUPERPOWERS
Northrop Grumman advances scaled electronic attack capability

 Northrop Grumman assumes full GMLRS rocket motor production

 Logistical challenge looms for Ukraine over promised tanks

 More heavy weapons for Ukraine 'in the near future': NATO chief
SUPERPOWERS
Norway stocks up on ammunition with major order

 Japan approves budget including record defence spending

 $858 bn US defense bill scraps military vaccine mandate

 Germany's Rheinmetall to create new munitions facility
SUPERPOWERS
UK, Japan to sign major defence deal allowing troop deployments

 UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop deployments

 After G7 tour, Japan PM says East Asia could be next Ukraine

 Turkey 'not in a position' to ratify Swedish bid; Ukraine says it is 'de facto' part of NATO
SUPERPOWERS




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.