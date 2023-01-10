|.
|.
|
China warns Australia: 'Be careful' of Japan
by AFP Staff Writers
Sydney (AFP) Jan 10, 2023
China on Tuesday said Australia should remember Japan's war crimes during World War II before cosying up to the regional power.
Australia's centre-left government has been trying to repair its relationship with China, which soured considerably under the former conservative government.
But it has also recently signed a new security pact with China's regional rival Japan, seen as an attempt to limit Beijing's muscle in the Pacific region.
China's ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said Canberra should be cautious about trusting Japan, given its attacks on Australia during World War II.
"During the Second World War Japan invaded Australia, bombed Darwin, killed Australians and shot Australian (prisoners of war)," he told reporters.
"Be careful about what might happen in the future. When someone threatens you, he might threaten you again.
"China has been your friend."
Xiao had bristled when asked about Japan's ambassador to Australia, who told The Australian newspaper that there was a need to remain "vigilant" of China.
China slapped tariffs on key Australian exports such as barley and wine at the height of the dispute in 2020, and unofficially halted imports of Australian coal.
At one point Chinese government ministers even refused to take calls from their Australian counterparts.
Australia's former government angered China by repeatedly questioning its human rights record, and by pushing for an independent investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Xiao acknowledged that trade had been "disrupted" in recent years, but said he was hopeful it would "get back to normal".
Philippines' Marcos vows to 'strengthen' China ties on Beijing trip
Beijing (AFP) Jan 4, 2023
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Wednesday he hoped to strengthen ties with Beijing on his first state visit to China since taking office. China and the Philippines are at odds over the hotly disputed South China Sea, with Marcos expected to sign a deal in Beijing this week to establish direct communication on maritime issues. Manila considers it "of primary importance to... strengthen the relationship between China and the Philippines", Marcos said in a meeting on Wednesday with top C ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.