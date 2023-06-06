France cool on proposal for NATO office in Japan: official

There have been suggestions, alluded to most recently by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, for the opening of the office in Tokyo in response to the growing challenge posed by China.
"NATO (stands for) North Atlantic, and both article V and article VI (in its statutes) clearly limit the scope to North Atlantic," said a French official, asking not to be named.
"There is no NATO liaison office in any country in the region. If NATO needs situational awareness in the region it can use the embassies designated as point of contact," added the official, reacting to an article first published in the Financial Times.
NATO, designed as a transatlantic security organisation against the Soviet-era Communist bloc, is trying to define its role in the face of the rise of Beijing while also supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion.
Stoltenberg said last week that "what happens in Asia matters for Europe and what happens in Europe matters for Asia, and therefore it is even more important that NATO allies are strengthening our partnership with our Indo Pacific partners."
Without saying specifically where, he noted there had been a "request" to have a NATO liaison office "and we're looking into the possibility of establishing the office."
The FT said President Emmanuel Macron had personally objected to the idea. At a conference last week, he warned that expanding NATO's geography would be a "big mistake".
French officials are also unhappy that the issue appeared in the press before there were full consultations between NATO members.
Macron earlier this year made a high-profile state visit to boost relations with China under President Xi Jinping, controversially suggesting afterwards that Europe should keep a distance from China-US tensions over Taiwan.
bur-fz-fff-sjw/adp/gw
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
US, Japan, S.Korea aim to share N.Korea missile warning data
Next-Gen relay ground stations to transform Pacific's Missile-Warning System
Zelensky thanks air defence after largest drone attack on Kyiv in the invasion
Life and death weigh on Ukraine air defence teams
FAAD C2 System supporting air defense across Baltics
Iran unveils hypersonic missile hailing deterrent boost
'Boy who cried wolf': Seoul residents panic after false rocket alarm
China's hypersonic missiles threaten US power in the Pacific
Rights group accuses Nigeria army over civilian drone strike victims
Unleashing the power of intelligent drone swarms
Russia, Ukraine trade drone attacks on capital cities
How drone warfare has evolved in Ukraine
Viasat selected by AFRL to deliver space relay communications for multi-orbit mission
SES delivers satellite connectivity to AWS Modular Data Center for DoD
Accenture invests in SpiderOak to elevate satellite communications security in space
Airbus selects UK National Satellite Test Facility for SKYNET 6A testing
|
Making the 'connected battlespace' a reality
MARSS passes major milestone in multi-site defence project in the middle east
PathFinder Digital receives additional orders under DLA IDIQ Contract
AFWERX announces new Mantra, Mission and Vision Statement
UK court rejects bid for legal review of Saudi arms sales
US and India agree defence industry cooperation plan
US puts China at center of future arms control efforts
Denmark to triple defence budget over next decade
ASEAN bloc to hold first joint military drills
Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse
Sweden top court signs off on Turkey extradition case: report
France cool on proposal for NATO office in Japan: official
Single-molecule valve: a breakthrough in nanoscale control
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters