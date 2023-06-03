Military Space News
MISSILE DEFENSE
 US, Japan, S.Korea aim to share N.Korea missile warning data
US, Japan, S.Korea aim to share N.Korea missile warning data
 By W.G. Dunlop
 Singapore (AFP) June 3, 2023

The United States, Japan and South Korea aim to share North Korean missile warning data before the end of 2023, the three countries said on Saturday after a record number of missile tests by Pyongyang this year.

Leaders of the three allies committed to the real-time data sharing at a summit in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh in November.

North Korea has ramped up military development since diplomatic efforts collapsed in 2019, conducting a string of banned weapons tests, including test-firing multiple intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Defence chiefs from the United States, Japan and South Korea announced the data-sharing agreement after they met at a forum in Singapore.

The three sides "recognised trilateral efforts to activate a data sharing mechanism to exchange real-time missile warning data before the end of the year in order to improve each country's ability to detect and assess missiles launched" by North Korea, their joint statement said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts Yasukazu Hamada and Lee Jong-sup met on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue defence summit.

They "discussed the growing nuclear and missile threats from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) as well as efforts to enhance trilateral security exercises and address common security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region", the statement said.

South Korea's defence ministry said in a separate statement that they "committed to making further progress in the coming months towards the activation of a real-time sharing mechanism for missile warning information".

Hamada told a news conference the initiative "will improve the ability of countries to detect and assess the threat of missiles launched by North Korea, and we will work firmly to achieve this as soon as possible".

-- 'Grave threat'--

Pyongyang's record-breaking number of launches this year includes test-firing the country's first solid-fuel ballistic missile -- a key technical breakthrough for its military.

The United States and South Korea have in turn been ramping up their defence cooperation, staging a series of major military exercises that included two trilateral drills involving Japan this year.

North Korea attempted to launch a spy satellite this week but it ended up crashing into the sea after a rocket failure.

Pyongyang does not have a functioning satellite in space and Kim has made developing a military spy satellite a top priority, despite UN resolutions barring its use of such technology.

Pyongyang has said its weapons are meant to defend against what it describes as aggression by the United States and South Korea.

Kim last year declared his country an "irreversible" nuclear power and called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.

The North's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes "pose a grave threat to international peace and stability", the United States, Japan and South Korea said in their statement.

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE DEFENSE
Zelensky thanks air defence after largest drone attack on Kyiv in the invasion
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) May 28, 2023
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday praised his country's air defence forces, after the capital Kyiv saw the largest drone attack since the beginning of the Russian invasion. The overnight attack killed two people and wounded three others. The latest drone attack came as Russia has intensified aerial strikes on the capital this month, and warned the West against escalating the conflict after the United States agreed to greenlight F-16 deliveries. Ukraine said the latest attack ... read more
MISSILE DEFENSE
US, Japan, S.Korea aim to share N.Korea missile warning data

 Zelensky thanks air defence after largest drone attack on Kyiv in the invasion

 Life and death weigh on Ukraine air defence teams

 Northrop Grumman on track to produce early-warning missile defense program
MISSILE DEFENSE
Iran unveils hypersonic missile hailing deterrent boost

 FAAD C2 System supporting air defense across Baltics

 'Boy who cried wolf': Seoul residents panic after false rocket alarm

 China's hypersonic missiles threaten US power in the Pacific
MISSILE DEFENSE
Rights group accuses Nigeria army over civilian drone strike victims

 NASA research gathers key radar data for autonomous air cargo delivery

 Unleashing the power of intelligent drone swarms

 Russia, Ukraine trade drone attacks on capital cities
MISSILE DEFENSE
Accenture invests in SpiderOak to elevate satellite communications security in space

 Airbus selects UK National Satellite Test Facility for SKYNET 6A testing

 SES and TESAT to develop payload for Europe's EAGLE-1 quantum cryptography satellite system

 CesiumAstro to supply 7 comms payloads to Raytheon for SDA Tranche 1 Tracking Layer.
MISSILE DEFENSE
MARSS passes major milestone in multi-site defence project in the middle east

 PathFinder Digital receives additional orders under DLA IDIQ Contract

 AFWERX announces new Mantra, Mission and Vision Statement

 Czechs ink $2.7 bn deal for Swedish combat vehicles
MISSILE DEFENSE
UK court rejects bid for legal review of Saudi arms sales

 US and India agree defence industry cooperation plan

 US puts China at center of future arms control efforts

 Denmark to triple defence budget over next decade
MISSILE DEFENSE
Sweden top court signs off on Turkey extradition case: report

 France cool on proposal for NATO office in Japan: official

 Chinese, US diplomats hold 'frank' talks in Beijing

 NATO chief says Russia cannot block Ukraine's membership
MISSILE DEFENSE
Single-molecule valve: a breakthrough in nanoscale control
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.