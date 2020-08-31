. Military Space News .
MISSILE NEWS
Harpoon missile firing sinks ship in Hawaiian naval exercise
 by Ed Adamczyk
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 31, 2020

RIMPAC 2020, a 10-nation naval exercise off the Hawaiian coast ended on Monday after use of Harpoon surface-to-surface missiles to sink a decommissioned ship.

The navies of Australia, Brunei, Canada, France, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United States brought 22 surface vessels, one submarine and about 5,300 personnel to the weeklong exercise. It was the 27th training opportunity since the Rim of the Pacific event began in 1971, and this year was an "at-sea construct," minimizing shore-based participation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highlight on Sunday was the sinking of the former amphibious cargo ship USS Durham in an exercise called SINKEX. After preparation of the ship in accordance with rigorous Environmental Protection Agency regulations, it was sunk in an attack with RGM-84 Harpoon missiles fired by Canadian ships HCMS Regina and HCMS Winnipeg.

The missile is an all-weather, over-the-horizon anti-ship missile in use by most NATO members.

"With an ever-changing and complex global environment, interoperability with partner nations is essential to maintain the rules-based international order," said Lt. Mike Vanderveer of the HCMS Regina. "This engagement not only proves the technical readiness of Regina and the Royal Canadian Navy, but provides an opportunity to focus on the application of force in coordinated kinetic action with partner nations.

"Shooting a Harpoon missile is a difficult and perishable skill, so any opportunity to plan and execute exercises with combined forces increases our skills, proficiency, and overall capability," he added.

SINKEX provides participating units an opportunity to gain proficiency and confidence in their weapons and systems through realistic training that could not be duplicated in simulators, a U.S. Pacific Fleet statement on Monday said.

"Simulation is a critical part of our training but there is nothing better than to conduct live fire training," said Royal Australian Navy Capt. Phillipa Hay, commander, RIMPAC 2020 Task Force One. "Sinking exercises are an important way to test our weapons and weapons systems in the most realistic way possible. It demonstrates as a joint force we are capable of high-end warfare."


Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


MISSILE NEWS
DARPA's Gremlins Program completes second flight test in demonstration series
 Washington DC (SPX) Aug 27, 2020
 After meeting several primary objectives during risk reduction flights at the U.S. Army's Dugway Proving Ground in Utah in late July, DARPA's Gremlins program now is targeting additional tests of its X-61A vehicle later this year. The program seeks to develop and demonstrate air launch and air recovery of up to four unmanned aerial systems (UASs), known as Gremlins Air Vehicles (or just Gremlins), within 30 minutes. Over several days in July, the technology development team completed multiple flig ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
Advanced Patriot missile fails in live-fire test

 Lockheed nets $18.8M to support Japan's Aegis Ashore system

 Russia testing news S-500 Systems, mass production on the way

 IBCS engages advanced tactical ballistic missile and cruise missile during rigorous test
MISSILE NEWS
Pentagon slams Chinese missile launches in South China Sea

 DARPA's Gremlins Program completes second flight test in demonstration series

 Harpoon missile firing sinks ship in Hawaiian naval exercise

 Lockheed Martin awarded $183M contract for HIMARS launchers
MISSILE NEWS
Iran invests in advanced drone technology

 Britain, Belgium to collaborate on MQ-9B drone acquisition

 Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza over balloon attacks

 SqwaQ demonstrates BVLOS UAS flight capabilities for controlled airspace
MISSILE NEWS
Airbus to build BADR-8 satellite for Arabsat

 U.S. Army readies 'Capability Set '23' for communications modernization

 Northrop Grumman to provide key electronic warfare capabilities for AC MC-130J aircraft

 South Korea's first military satellite launched
MISSILE NEWS
Marines to build 100,000-square-foot wargaming center in Virginia

 Pentagon policy for immigrant troops violates citizenship law, judge rules

 Marines end use of photos in assignments, promotions

 Report: Russia now has 'holistic' approach to warfare
MISSILE NEWS
Saudi sacks military commander over alleged corruption

 Pentagon announces $17.4M in contracts under Defense Production Act

 UN rejects Iran arms embargo extension, crisis looms

 Pompeo cleared over Saudi arms sales: US official
MISSILE NEWS
NATO chief urges Russia not to meddle in Belarus crisis

 US warship sails near disputed islands in tense South China Sea

 Russian Su-27s intercept U.S. B-52s over Black Sea

 Champagne tells China 'coercive diplomacy' won't work on Canada
MISSILE NEWS
Scientists open new window into the nanoworld

 The smallest motor in the world

 Crystalline 'nanobrush' clears way to advanced energy and information tech








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.