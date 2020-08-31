|.
Harpoon missile firing sinks ship in Hawaiian naval exercise
by Ed Adamczyk
Washington DC (UPI) Aug 31, 2020
RIMPAC 2020, a 10-nation naval exercise off the Hawaiian coast ended on Monday after use of Harpoon surface-to-surface missiles to sink a decommissioned ship.
The navies of Australia, Brunei, Canada, France, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United States brought 22 surface vessels, one submarine and about 5,300 personnel to the weeklong exercise. It was the 27th training opportunity since the Rim of the Pacific event began in 1971, and this year was an "at-sea construct," minimizing shore-based participation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The highlight on Sunday was the sinking of the former amphibious cargo ship USS Durham in an exercise called SINKEX. After preparation of the ship in accordance with rigorous Environmental Protection Agency regulations, it was sunk in an attack with RGM-84 Harpoon missiles fired by Canadian ships HCMS Regina and HCMS Winnipeg.
The missile is an all-weather, over-the-horizon anti-ship missile in use by most NATO members.
"With an ever-changing and complex global environment, interoperability with partner nations is essential to maintain the rules-based international order," said Lt. Mike Vanderveer of the HCMS Regina. "This engagement not only proves the technical readiness of Regina and the Royal Canadian Navy, but provides an opportunity to focus on the application of force in coordinated kinetic action with partner nations.
"Shooting a Harpoon missile is a difficult and perishable skill, so any opportunity to plan and execute exercises with combined forces increases our skills, proficiency, and overall capability," he added.
SINKEX provides participating units an opportunity to gain proficiency and confidence in their weapons and systems through realistic training that could not be duplicated in simulators, a U.S. Pacific Fleet statement on Monday said.
"Simulation is a critical part of our training but there is nothing better than to conduct live fire training," said Royal Australian Navy Capt. Phillipa Hay, commander, RIMPAC 2020 Task Force One. "Sinking exercises are an important way to test our weapons and weapons systems in the most realistic way possible. It demonstrates as a joint force we are capable of high-end warfare."
DARPA's Gremlins Program completes second flight test in demonstration series
Washington DC (SPX) Aug 27, 2020
