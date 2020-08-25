Lockheed nets $18.8M to support Japan's Aegis Ashore system



by Ed Adamczyk



Washington DC (UPI) Aug 26, 2020



Lockheed Martin won an $18.8 million modification contract for planning and risk reduction of the Aegis Ashore defense system in Japan.

The modification of the contract with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency was announced on Tuesday and increases its value from $3.27 billion to $3.29 billion.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems will continue performing engineering design support and analysis of services of the Aegis Ashore Japan system.

The land-based missile defense system is a part of the security alliance between Japan and the United States, and provides defense against short to intermediate-range ballistic missiles. Aegis missiles have been part of Japan's military defense strategy since 1993.

Lockheed Martin was awarded a $70.2 million contract to support sea-based Aegis development for the U.S. Navy and the governments of Japan, South Korea and Norway in June. Plans to cancel use of the land-based Aegis Ashore system at two sites in Japan were announced days later, citing cost and technical issues.

Japan's military had planned to deploy it to counter threats from North Korean missiles, but increasing problems raised the $2.15 billion estimated cost to over $4 billion, including purchase cost and an expected 30-year use.



Related Links

Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com

Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Thanks for being here;

We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.



With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.



Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.



If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution. SpaceDaily Contributor

$5 Billed Once





credit card or paypal

SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter

$5 Billed Monthly





paypal only



Moscow (Sputnik) Aug 25, 2020

