. Military Space News .
MISSILE DEFENSE
Lockheed nets $18.8M to support Japan's Aegis Ashore system
 by Ed Adamczyk
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 26, 2020

Lockheed Martin won an $18.8 million modification contract for planning and risk reduction of the Aegis Ashore defense system in Japan.

The modification of the contract with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency was announced on Tuesday and increases its value from $3.27 billion to $3.29 billion.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems will continue performing engineering design support and analysis of services of the Aegis Ashore Japan system.

The land-based missile defense system is a part of the security alliance between Japan and the United States, and provides defense against short to intermediate-range ballistic missiles. Aegis missiles have been part of Japan's military defense strategy since 1993.

Lockheed Martin was awarded a $70.2 million contract to support sea-based Aegis development for the U.S. Navy and the governments of Japan, South Korea and Norway in June. Plans to cancel use of the land-based Aegis Ashore system at two sites in Japan were announced days later, citing cost and technical issues.

Japan's military had planned to deploy it to counter threats from North Korean missiles, but increasing problems raised the $2.15 billion estimated cost to over $4 billion, including purchase cost and an expected 30-year use.


Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


MISSILE DEFENSE
Russia testing news S-500 Systems, mass production on the way
 Moscow (Sputnik) Aug 25, 2020
 Deputy Defence Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko announced that Russia Armed Forces are looking to receive the first batch of the newest systems in 2021. The full-scale supply of the S-500s is scheduled for 2025. Russia has begun tests of its advanced S-500 surface-to-air missile systems, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuriy Borisov told journalists at the Army-2020 forum. The official added that a light configuration of the systems already exists and its parts are already being purchased for mass ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE DEFENSE
Advanced Patriot missile fails in live-fire test

 Lockheed nets $18.8M to support Japan's Aegis Ashore system

 Russia testing news S-500 Systems, mass production on the way

 IBCS engages advanced tactical ballistic missile and cruise missile during rigorous test
MISSILE DEFENSE
Pentagon slams Chinese missile launches in South China Sea

 DARPA's Gremlins Program completes second flight test in demonstration series

 Harpoon missile firing sinks ship in Hawaiian naval exercise

 Lockheed Martin awarded $183M contract for HIMARS launchers
MISSILE DEFENSE
Iran invests in advanced drone technology

 Britain, Belgium to collaborate on MQ-9B drone acquisition

 Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza over balloon attacks

 SqwaQ demonstrates BVLOS UAS flight capabilities for controlled airspace
MISSILE DEFENSE
Airbus to build BADR-8 satellite for Arabsat

 U.S. Army readies 'Capability Set '23' for communications modernization

 Northrop Grumman to provide key electronic warfare capabilities for AC MC-130J aircraft

 South Korea's first military satellite launched
MISSILE DEFENSE
Marines to build 100,000-square-foot wargaming center in Virginia

 Pentagon policy for immigrant troops violates citizenship law, judge rules

 Marines end use of photos in assignments, promotions

 Report: Russia now has 'holistic' approach to warfare
MISSILE DEFENSE
Saudi sacks military commander over alleged corruption

 Pentagon announces $17.4M in contracts under Defense Production Act

 UN rejects Iran arms embargo extension, crisis looms

 Pompeo cleared over Saudi arms sales: US official
MISSILE DEFENSE
NATO chief urges Russia not to meddle in Belarus crisis

 US warship sails near disputed islands in tense South China Sea

 Russian Su-27s intercept U.S. B-52s over Black Sea

 Champagne tells China 'coercive diplomacy' won't work on Canada
MISSILE DEFENSE
Scientists open new window into the nanoworld

 The smallest motor in the world

 Crystalline 'nanobrush' clears way to advanced energy and information tech








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.