|.
|.
|
Japan PM pledges to boost military capacity
by AFP Staff Writers
Sagami Bay, Japan (AFP) Nov 6, 2022
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Sunday to beef up Japan's naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face aggressors.
Kishida also condemned Russia's war in Ukraine and denounced North Korea's recent blitz of missile tests, one of which flew over Japan for the first time since 2017 and prompted a rare evacuation warning.
"We must prepare ourselves for an era when actors emerge to disobey rules and use force or threats to destroy the peace and safety of other nations," Kishida said as he addressed Japan's international fleet review.
The leader's remarks come as Tokyo is drafting security plans that may call for doubling the nation's defence spending within five years. That would represent a sea change in Japan, where the pacifist constitution limits its military capacity.
"We will accelerate realistic discussions on what's needed to defend our people by keeping all options on the table," Kishida said.
"The enhancement (of Japan's naval capacity) cannot wait, including construction of new naval ships, bolstering our missile defence capacity and improvement of the work conditions and compensations for our (military) personnel," he said.
He did not name China but said that "the national security environment surrounding our nation is growing more severe including the East China Sea and South China Sea," where Beijing has taken assertive positions in territorial disputes with countries including Japan.
Kishida added that Japan will ensure transparency of its military spending.
"Japan will maintain our way as a pacifist country as we have done so since the end of (World War II)," he said.
The fleet review gathered ships from Japan and 12 other countries -- including Australia, India and the United States -- at Sagami Bay, south of Tokyo.
South Korea also took part for the first time in seven years, as Tokyo and Seoul attempt to mend strained relations.
Bern forbids Germany from sending Swiss munitions to Ukraine
Geneva (AFP) Nov 3, 2022
Traditionally neutral Switzerland on Thursday banned Germany from sending to Ukraine any Swiss-made munitions used by anti-aircraft guns Berlin wants to dispatch to the war-torn country. "There is no reason to reply favourably to the German request to transmit Swiss military equipment to Ukraine," Economic Affairs Minister Guy Parmelin explained in a letter to German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht. Berlin wants to send Ukraine 12,400 pieces of Swiss-made ammunition to be used by German Gep ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.