'Quad' leaders to meet in Washington this month: Japan media
by AFP Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Sept 10, 2021
Leaders from the US, Australia, Japan and India are this month expected to hold the first in-person talks of their "Quad" grouping, seen as a counter to China's growing influence, Japanese media said Friday.
The diplomatic group held online leaders' talks in March, and ministers from the four countries have also held in-person discussions.
Japan's Kyodo news agency and Yomiuri Shimbun both reported leaders from the four nations were now expected to meet in Washington on September 24, citing unnamed Japanese and US diplomatic sources.
Officials in both countries have so far declined to confirm any plans for the talks.
Local media said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga would attend the talks despite being in his final weeks in office after deciding not to stand for re-election.
He will be replaced as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a September 29 vote, with the new leader taking the party into a general election in October or November.
Any talks between the four countries would likely touch on the situation in Afghanistan, as well as present a united front between the allies before a G20 meeting in Rome in October, local media said.
The group is seen as a bid to counterbalance China's growing economic and military reach in the Asia-Pacific region.
