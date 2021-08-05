|.
USS America strike group joins Australia, Japan for training
by Zarrin Ahmed
Washington DC (UPI) Aug 5, 2021
The USS America Expeditionary Strike Group will conduct training with Australian Navy's HMAS Canberra and HMAS Ballarat, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Makinami from Thursday to Sunday.
The Combined and Joint Battle Problem training is one of many operations under the U.S. Ind-Pacific Command's Large Scale Global Exercise. It aims to enhance relations between the United States and its allies in the Indo-Pacific region.
"Operations such as these ensure our forces can come together, if called upon, to defend shared interest in the region and respond to conventional or non-conventional threats," said Chris Engdahl, commander of the Expeditionary Strike Group 7.
The exercise includes complex maneuvering, refueling at sea, and integrated aviation maneuvers.
"This exercise with the USS America Expeditionary Strike Group and JS Makinami represents an opportunity to enhance our ability to seamlessly integrate anywhere in the world," Royal Australian Navy Commodore Mick Harris said.
