|.
|.
|
US, Japan and S. Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear test
By Damon WAKE
Phnom Penh (AFP) Nov 13, 2022
The United States, Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a "strong and resolute response" if Pyongyang carried out a nuclear test.
A record-breaking recent spate of missile tests by North Korea has sent fears soaring that such a test -- its seventh -- may happen soon.
US President Joe Biden held talks on the crisis with allies Japan and South Korea in Phnom Penh Sunday, on the eve of a crunch meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, whom he will press to rein in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol issued a joint statement condemning the recent barrage, which included an intercontinental ballistic missile.
"They reaffirm that a DPRK nuclear test would be met with a strong and resolute response from the international community," the statement said, using an abbreviation for North Korea's official name.
The trio met on the sidelines of an East Asian summit in the Cambodian capital.
"President Biden reiterated that the US commitment to defend Japan and the ROK is ironclad and backed by the full range of capabilities, including nuclear," the statement added, using an abbreviation for South Korea's official name.
Pyongyang ramped up missile launches in response to large-scale US-South Korean air exercises, which it described as "aggressive and provocative".
Experts say Pyongyang is particularly sensitive about such drills because its air force is one of the weakest links in its military, which lacks high-tech jets and properly trained pilots.
The tests included an intercontinental ballistic missile and another shorter-range projectile that crossed the de facto maritime border and landed near South Korean territorial waters for the first time since a ceasefire ended hostilities in the Korean War in 1953.
Seoul and Washington have been warning for months that Pyongyang is ready to conduct another nuclear test at any time.
Sunday's joint statement stressed that "the path to dialogue remains open", urging North Korea to return to negotiations.
- Xi meeting -
Kim met three times with Biden's predecessor Donald Trump but failed to reach a lasting accord.
Washington has stuck by its twin-track approach of pressure and offers of talks.
US officials say North Korea has shown no interest in talks and, privately, some think it may be in one of its periodic cycles of escalation and that there is no choice but to wait.
The Sunday statement, dubbed the "Phnom Penh Declaration", included a pledge to work to boost deterrence.
"The Leaders intend to share DPRK missile warning data in real time to improve each country's ability to detect and assess the threat posed by incoming missiles," it said.
When Biden meets Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali on Monday, he is expected to warn Xi that further North Korean missile and nuclear build-up would mean the United States boosting its military presence in the region -- something Beijing bitterly opposes.
"North Korea represents a threat not just to the United States, not just to (South Korea) and Japan but to peace and stability across the entire region," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.
Biden to press Xi on N. Korea in G20 talks
Phnom Penh (AFP) Nov 12, 2022
US President Joe Biden arrived in Asia on Saturday vowing to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to rein in North Korea when they hold their first face-to-face meeting at next week's G20 summit. Biden met Southeast Asian leaders in Phnom Penh ahead of his encounter with his Chinese counterpart on Monday in Bali. The meeting between the two powers comes after a record-breaking spate of missile tests by North Korea sent fears soaring that the reclusive state would soon conduct its seventh nuclear test. ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.