. Military Space News .
SUPERPOWERS
US, Sri Lanka, Japan militaries conclude weeklong CARAT exercise
 by Zarrin Ahmed
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 1, 2021

A weeklong training during the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training exercise with the U.S. Navy, Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force concluded on Wednesday.

The first CARAT in 2021 started with two days of subject matter expert exchanges followed by five days at sea of military exercises, officials said in a press release.

The United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime and the European Union Maritime Route Wider Indian Ocean also took part.

The sea exercises took place in waters near Sri Lanka and focused on strengthening relationships.

The three armies trained in divisional tactics, complex maneuvers, tracking and pursuing targets, helicopter deck landings and search and rescue exercises.

"Each event created an opportunity to sharpen our skills, learn from one another, and give us a better understanding of the maritime environment," U.S. Capt. Tom Ogden, captain of the Destroyer Squadron 7, said in the press release.

"Sri Lanka, Japan and the U.S. seamlessly worked together with professionalism and adaptability to solve challenging problems during the scenario-based training at sea," Ogden said.


Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


SUPERPOWERS
Dutch say Russian jets buzzed warship in Black Sea
 The Hague (AFP) June 29, 2021
 The Netherlands on Tuesday accused Russian fighter jets of "aggressive" behaviour in an encounter with a Dutch warship in the Black Sea. The incident last Thursday involved the frigate HNMLS Evertsen, part of a carrier strike group with the British destroyer HMS Defender, which itself purportedly came under Russian warning fire a day earlier. The Dutch defence ministry said Russian planes "repeatedly harassed the Evertsen" over a period of five hours when it was southeast of Russian-annexed Crim ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Weapons System installation begins at Aegis Ashore Poland

 Leaders Discuss Space-Based Sensors That Can Track Missiles

 Pentagon announces missile defense review

 USS Paul Ignatius fires Standard Missile-3 interceptors in test
SUPERPOWERS
Britain to spend $4.8M developing inter-missile communication system

 Legislators object to Navy plan to end nuclear cruise missile program

 Defense Dept.: U.S. accelerating hypersonic missile development

 USS Ross conducts live-fire missile test in NATO exercises
SUPERPOWERS
Navy to choose first cadre of MQ-25 drone operators

 Sagetech Avionics receives $12M investment

 Drone delivery firm Zipline raises $250 mn for expansion

 Iran says UAV can travel 7,000 km; Drones hit near Iraq's Arbil
SUPERPOWERS
China's relay satellites facilitate clear, smooth space-ground communication

 Filtering out interference for next-generation wideband arrays

 ESA helps Europe boost secure connectivity

 Isotropic Systems and SES GS complete trials for of new connectivity for US Military
SUPERPOWERS
Oshkosh nets $152M deal for JLTVs for U.S. military, NATO allies

 Northrop Grumman to build more combat-proven infrared countermeasure systems

 Developing morphogenic electrochemical interfaces

 GAO urges DOD to update weapon programs cost oversight
SUPERPOWERS
Swiss govt eyes order of US fighter jets, air defence units

 House subcommittee supports 2.7% pay hike for troops

 Philippines' human rights record an issue in pending $2.6B military sale

 Myanmar junta leader thanks Russia for boosting military
SUPERPOWERS
US, Sri Lanka, Japan militaries conclude weeklong CARAT exercise

 Dutch say Russian jets buzzed warship in Black Sea

 Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties

 U.S., Australia, Japan complete Exercise Southern Jackaroo; USS Ross deploys to Black Sea
SUPERPOWERS
Nano-Bio Materials Consortium introduces new AFRL-Industry Co-Development Program

 Nanostructured device stops light in its tracks








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.