Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 China's Xi begins Malaysia visit in shadow of Trump tariffs
China's Xi begins Malaysia visit in shadow of Trump tariffs
 By Isabelle Leong, with Matthew Walsh in Beijing
 Kuala Lumpur (AFP) April 15, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for a highly anticipated state visit that comes as Beijing fights an escalating trade war with the United States.

Xi embarked this week on a Southeast Asia tour that has already taken him to Vietnam and will also include Cambodia, with Beijing trying to position itself as a stable alternative to US President Donald Trump's punitive tariff regime.

The Chinese leader touched down at the airport in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, where he was greeted by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, footage from Chinese state broadcaster CGTN showed.

Xi said he was "looking forward to... further deepening the traditional friendship" between China and Malaysia, CCTV, another Chinese state broadcaster, reported.

He said he would "have an in-depth exchange of views" in meetings with Anwar and king Sultan Ibrahim, according to CCTV.

"With the joint efforts of both sides, this visit will surely achieve fruitful results," the broadcaster reported him as saying.

Xi is scheduled to attend a state banquet at the Malaysian monarch's palace on Wednesday morning before holding talks with Anwar in the administrative capital Putrajaya.

He and Anwar will witness the signing of a range of bilateral agreements, according to the Malaysian foreign ministry.

"China will work with Malaysia... to combat the undercurrents of geopolitical and camp-based confrontation, as well as the countercurrents of unilateralism and protectionism," Xi wrote in an article for Malaysia's The Star newspaper on Tuesday.

"We must uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order... and promote fairer and more equitable global governance," he wrote.

China and Malaysia celebrated their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year and enjoy robust trade ties, though Malaysia has partial claims to parts of the South China Sea, where Beijing has staked out near-blanket sovereignty.

China has remained Malaysia's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years, with total trade between the two countries accounting for 16.8 percent of Malaysia's global trade last year, according to the Malaysian foreign ministry.

- 'Oppose bullying' -

Xi's arrival came hot on the heels of his visit to Vietnam.

The two nations said, "they will jointly oppose hegemony and power politics (and) jointly oppose unilateralism in all forms", in a joint statement published Tuesday in Vietnamese state media after Xi's visit.

The two sides also agreed to "maintain an open, transparent, inclusive, and non-discriminatory multilateral trade regime with the World Trade Organization (WTO) as the core ... and promote economic globalization".

The joint statement did not mention the United States or Trump by name, though China has been locked in a tit-for-tat trade war with Washington.

Since Trump's last salvo of tariffs, the United States has been levying duties of up to 145 percent on imports from China.

Beijing has called the taxes a "joke" and imposed retaliatory tolls of 125 percent on American goods.

Trump later said Xi's "lovely meeting" with Vietnamese counterparts aimed to "figure out, how do we screw the United States of America".

China and Vietnam signed 45 cooperation agreements on Monday including on supply chains, artificial intelligence, joint maritime patrols and railway development.

Xi said at a meeting with Vietnam's top leader To Lam that their countries were "standing at the turning point of history... and should move forward with joined hands".

Lam said after the talks that the two leaders "reached many important and comprehensive common perceptions", according to the Vietnam News Agency.

mjw-llk/tc

Samsung Electronics

PEGATRON

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Trump carves up world and international order with it
 Paris (AFP) April 12, 2025
 By casting doubt on the world order, Donald Trump risks dragging the globe back into an era where great powers impose their imperial will on the weak, analysts warn. Russia wants Ukraine, China demands Taiwan and now the US president seems to be following suit, whether by coveting Canada as the "51st US state", insisting "we've got to have" Greenland or kicking Chinese interests out of the Panama Canal. Where the United States once defended state sovereignty and international law, Trump's disre ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

 Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot air defence systems: Zelensky

 Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

 NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
SUPERPOWERS
Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills 34

 Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin

 Russian strike on city centre in Ukraine's Sumy kills 21

 US approves $1bn missile sale to Australia
SUPERPOWERS
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities

 Japan jets scrambled at Chinese drones up threefold on-year

 Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis

 US to deploy large surveillance drones to Japan's Okinawa
SUPERPOWERS
CesiumAstro joins Taiwan's initiative to build LEO satellite network

 Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission

 SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
SUPERPOWERS
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
SUPERPOWERS
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts

 Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China

 US Senate approves Trump's nominee for top military officer

 Court to rule on Danish arms sales to Israel case
SUPERPOWERS
Beijing slams 'manipulation and hype' over Chinese soldiers captured in Ukraine

 E. Europe watching closely as US weighs troop numbers

 Trump carves up world and international order with it

 Xi calls on China, Vietnam to 'oppose unilateral bullying' on regional tour
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.