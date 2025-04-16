Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa

Rebel-held areas of Yemen have endured near-daily strikes, blamed on the United States, since Washington launched an air campaign against the Huthis on March 15 in an attempt to end their threats to shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
"Fourteen air strikes carried out by American aggression hit the Al-Hafa area in the Al-Sabeen district in the capital", the Huthis' Al-Masirah TV reported.
It also reported strikes blamed on the United States in the Hazm area of Jawf province.
The US campaign followed Huthi threats to resume their attacks on international shipping over Israel's aid blockade on the Gaza Strip.
Since March 15, the Huthis have also resumed attacks targeting US military ships and Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The rebels began targeting ships transiting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as Israeli territory, after the Gaza war began in October 2023, later pausing their attacks during a recent two-month ceasefire.
Israel cut off all supplies to Gaza at the beginning of March and resumed its offensive in the Palestinian territory on March 18, ending the truce.
The vital Red Sea route, connecting to the Suez Canal, normally carries about 12 percent of world shipping traffic, but the Huthi attacks forced many companies to make a long detour around the tip of southern Africa.
