Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

The Lithuanian authorities received a report last Tuesday that the soldiers went missing during a military drill at a training ground in the eastern city Pabrade, near the border with Belarus.
Search and rescue teams worked with heavy equipment and excavators to remove silt from the body of water where the vehicle had been located before eventually towing it out of the swamp early on Monday.
"Three US Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division were found deceased in Lithuania today, March 31," US Army Europe and Africa's public affairs office said in a statement.
It added that "search and recovery operations continue for the remaining fourth soldier".
The soldiers' identities were being "withheld pending notification of next of kin", the statement said.
"Our hearts are heavy with a sorrow that echoes across the whole Marne Division, both forward and at home," said the division's commanding general Christopher Norrie.
"But the search isn't finished until everyone is home," he added.
"Words cannot express our gratitude to those still working around the clock during these extensive search and recovery efforts and your unwavering commitment not to rest until all are found," he said.
Hundreds of local and foreign troops and other rescue workers including engineers and divers had been involved in a rescue operation to recover the M88 Hercules armoured vehicle.
Lithuania, a NATO and EU member, hosts more than 1,000 American troops stationed on a rotational basis.
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship
Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles
Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands
Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot
Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool
North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'
Nigeria, Sahel militants embrace DIY drone warfare
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO
Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication
|
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Denmark brings forwards women's military service
More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce
United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan
Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector
Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade
Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy
Cooperation 'better than confrontation,' Polish PM urges Trump
Senators to grill Trump pick for top US military position
US defence chief visits Philippines dogged by scandal at home
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters