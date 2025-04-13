Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, after review, it has been determined that one missile was launched from Yemen," the military said.
"Interception attempts were carried out, and the missile was likely successfully intercepted," it added.
AFP journalists in Jerusalem heard the sirens, which were followed by muffled blasts.
In a separate statement issued in Hebrew, the military had said that "apparently, two missiles were launched from Yemen".
Israeli police said sirens were also activated in Tel Aviv.
Yemen's Huthi rebels later claimed responsibility for missile fire at Israel.
In a statement, the group said it had carried out a "military operation with two ballistic missiles... targeting the Sdot Micha base in the area east of occupied Ashdod, and the other... targeting Ben Gurion Airport".
The Iran-backed group has regularly fired missiles and drones on Israel since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023 following an attack on Israel by Hamas militants.
The Huthis, who have also targeted shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
