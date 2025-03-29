Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

"Do you think cutting opportunities like this could hurt the innovators in the industrial base?" U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R - N.D.) asked during a confirmation hearing for Troy Meink in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee this week.
Meink, who is nominated to head the Department of the Air Force, said he was not aware of any plan to shift procurement of the satellites, which is done through the Space Development Agency.
Cramer said he was informed the agency may move away from tendering contracts for several transport layer satellites in favor of the Starshield low-Earth-orbit satellites produced by Spacex.
SpaceX is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, who leads President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency. The Starshields are military versions of the company's existing commercial satellites.
SpaceX has not bid on previous contracts for the project because its satellites were not believed to meet the technical requirements.
The proposed military communication satellites are meant to be part of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. The PWSA "will provide multi-band global communications access and persistent encrypted connectivity for warfighter missions," the SDA says on its website.
Some contracts have already been awarded to Denver-based York Space Systems and aerospace giant Northrop Grumman.
The Air Force denied any decisions have been made.
The military is evaluating "all acquisition programs in the context of FY26 president's budget deliberations and the administration's priorities," it said in a statement to Defense One.
A spokesperson told the publication the Air Force and Space Force "are committed to the efficient use of taxpayer dollars and maximizing the delivery of capability to the joint warfighter. We look forward to sharing the status of our acquisition programs with our stakeholders in Congress and elsewhere when the fiscal year 2026 budget is delivered in the coming months."
Related Links
Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship
Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles
Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands
Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'
Nigeria, Sahel militants embrace DIY drone warfare
New Antenna Technology Targets Drone Swarm Neutralization
Rampart debuts StrataWave UAS radio designed for stealth in electronic warfare zones
Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO
Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication
Rivada and Amentum Collaborate to Enhance Secure Government Communications
|
Denmark brings forwards women's military service
More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul
US approves sale of $3 bn in munitions, bulldozers to Israel
Denmark and Norway to 'increase cooperation' on defence
Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector
Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade
ReArm Europe? EU re-thinks name after objections; Germany approves 3 bn euros in new Ukraine military aid
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
NATO says response to attack on allies would be 'devastating'
US defence chief visits Philippines dogged by scandal at home
China, Beijing's ties with Russia main threats to US: intel report
French FM says China can help bring Russia to Ukraine negotiating table
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters