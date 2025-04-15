US approves $825 mn Stinger missile sale to Morocco



by AFP Staff Writers



Washington (AFP) April 15, 2025



The United States on Tuesday announced the approval of an $825 million sale of up to 600 Stinger anti-air missiles and related equipment to Morocco.

"The proposed sale will improve Morocco's capability to meet current and future threats. Morocco intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its existing army short range air defense options," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

"This will contribute to the Moroccan Army's goals of updating capability and further enhancing interoperability with the US and other allies," it said.

The State Department approved the possible sale and the DSCA on Tuesday provided the required notification to the US Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.

