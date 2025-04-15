Military Space News
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
 Finland developing device to counter alleged Russian satellite jamming
Finland developing device to counter alleged Russian satellite jamming
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Helsinki (AFP) April 15, 2025

Finnish researchers are working on a device to counter jamming of satellite positioning systems, which has spiked in the country since 2022, the project leader told AFP on Tuesday.

Finland has seen a surge in suspected jammings of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) services such as GPS or Galileo since 2022, which has impacted aviation and marine traffic.

The interference, believed to be from Russia, has also disrupted satellite imagery used by Finland's military, border guard service and its forestry sector.

Prompted by an "urgent need" to tackle the attempts, which pose both security and economic risks, Finnish researchers began developing in April a device to identify and mitigate intentional jamming of satellite positioning signals, said Mika Saajasto, a senior research scientist with the national land survey authority.

"We will develop algorithmic solutions suitable for our conditions that can identify the interference and warn the end user that there's something in the air that doesn't belong there," said Saajasto, who is leading the project.

Around 2,000 reports of satellite positioning interference were registered in Finland last year, compared to just 239 reports in 2023, according to the Finnish transport and communications agency Traficom.

The country shares a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia and has been ramping up its defence and border security since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The EU-funded project will run over a period of two years in North Karelia, a region in eastern Finland where the interference in satellite positioning data has been especially frequent.

"Some aircrafts have not been able to land in eastern Finland," Saajasto said.

Related Links
 Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
CesiumAstro joins Taiwan's initiative to build LEO satellite network
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Apr 02, 2025
 CesiumAstro has secured a key contract with the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) to supply advanced communications payloads and ground systems for the nation's inaugural low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. This agreement supports Taiwan's Beyond 5G (B5G) satellite initiative aimed at creating a sovereign space-based communications infrastructure. As part of the contract, CesiumAstro will deliver both space and ground-based systems, including its Vireo Ka-band software-defined radio (SDR) payl ... read more
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

 Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot air defence systems: Zelensky

 Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

 NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills 34

 Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin

 Russian strike on city centre in Ukraine's Sumy kills 21

 US approves $1bn missile sale to Australia
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities

 Japan jets scrambled at Chinese drones up threefold on-year

 Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis

 US to deploy large surveillance drones to Japan's Okinawa
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
CesiumAstro joins Taiwan's initiative to build LEO satellite network

 Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission

 SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts

 Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China

 US Senate approves Trump's nominee for top military officer

 Court to rule on Danish arms sales to Israel case
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Beijing slams 'manipulation and hype' over Chinese soldiers captured in Ukraine

 E. Europe watching closely as US weighs troop numbers

 Trump carves up world and international order with it

 Xi calls on China, Vietnam to 'oppose unilateral bullying' on regional tour
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.