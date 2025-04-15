NATO's Rutte says US-led peace talks 'not easy'; reaffirms support for Ukraine



by AFP Staff Writers



Odesa, Ukraine (AFP) April 15, 2025



NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's push for a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine was "not easy" and condemned Russia's "terrible pattern" of attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

"These discussions are not easy, not least in the wake of this horrific violence. But we all support President Trump's push for peace," Rutte said of US-led talks during a surprise visit to the port city of Odesa, where he met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rutte's comments contrast with an assessment from Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, who said he sees a peace deal "emerging" after talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Despite a flurry of diplomacy, there has been little meaningful progress on Trump's main aim of achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The Kremlin, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, rejected a US and Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional pause in the fighting last month.

Zelensky meanwhile called for the effective preparation of a contingent of foreign troops to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again, should a peace deal be secured.

- 'Acute' need for air defences -

"Britain, France and other NATO countries are already actively preparing the ground for a security contingent in Ukraine. It is important that we all be fast enough and efficient in this process," he said.

Zelensky also told Rutte that Ukraine urgently needed air defence systems after recent Russian missile strikes killed dozens of civilians.

"Absolutely everyone sees how acute Ukraine's need for air defence systems and missiles is. We talked about this a lot today," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelensky's renewed call for more air defence systems comes after recent Russian attacks killed 35 people in north-eastern Sumy region and 19 -- including nine children -- in his hometown of Kryvyi Rig.

The Ukrainian leader earlier said that his country needs 10 more Patriot batteries to defend civilians and infrastructure from Russian attack.

The Ukrainian army meanwhile said it had hit back at a Russian missile unit deployed in the western Kursk region that was responsible for launching Sunday's attack on Sumy.

"Every Russian military unit, subdivision and their servicemen who shell peaceful cities and civilians of Ukraine will be identified and will definitely receive retribution," it said in a statement.

Russian officials earlier in the day said an 85-year-old woman had been killed in a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack.

Ukraine meanwhile said that overnight its air defence systems had downed 26 Russian drones.

NATO secretary-general reaffirms support for Ukraine during visit

Washington DC (UPI) Apr 15, 2025 - NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte appeared with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday to affirm that "NATO stands with Ukraine."

The two leaders stood together in Odessa and discussed recent attacks by Russia as its war on Ukraine continues including the Palm Sunday attack in Sumy that killed more than 30 people.

"Only this weekend, Russia attacked residential buildings and a hospital here with kamikaze drones," Rutte said.

Rutte said NATO will continue to provide both political and practical support with security assistance and training through its command in Germany, and that NATO also works closely with Ukraine in Brussels and Kyiv.

He also noted that NATO allies have "already pledged more almost [$23 billion] in security assistance for Ukraine this year."

"I am here today because I believe Ukraine's people deserve real peace," Rutte continued. "Real safety and security in their country. In their homes."

Zelensky, for his part, stated that Ukraine has an urgent need for air defense systems, especially Patriot air defense systems.

"We count on the implementation of our air defense agreements in Europe and the U.S.," he said.

He explained Ukraine was so in need of the Patriot systems that it is "ready to pool resources and find the money to buy them." Zelensky said it's really up to world leaders whether or not his nation will have enough protection from Russian ballistic missiles.

The leaders also discussed the involvement of the Trump administration. Rutte mentioned "the important talks that President Trump is leading with Ukraine as well as with Russia to try to end the war and secure a durable peace," and added that NATO supports Trump's peace efforts.

"For 35 days, Putin has been ignoring the American proposal for a full ceasefire. Recent Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, and other cities show that Russia is set on continuing the war and is applying more pressure on the West than it is feeling itself," Zelensky said.

He further said that a "coalition of the willing" would be necessary to guarantee Ukraine's security, then pointed out how several NATO countries have laid the groundwork for a security presence.

"We must act swiftly and effectively," Zelensky said.

"We will continue to help Ukraine so it can defend today and deter future aggression, ensuring a just and lasting peace," said Rutte in an X post after the meeting concluded.

