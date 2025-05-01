Military Space News
THE STANS
 PKK claims Iraq attacks on Kurdish security forces
PKK claims Iraq attacks on Kurdish security forces
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Sulaimaniyah, Iraq (AFP) May 1, 2025

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) claimed on Thursday two attacks in northern Iraq that wounded five Kurdish security personnel earlier this week.

The attacks occurred on Monday and Tuesday, targeting peshmerga bases in Dohuk province in the northern autonomous Kurdistan region, which has seen repeated clashes between Turkish forces and the PKK.

The regional authorities, who have close ties with Ankara, said on Tuesday that two separate drone attacks targeted its security forces, blaming them on a "terrorist group".

The PKK said in a statement that it launched "minor" attacks to avoid casualties in response to the Kurdistan security forces -- the peshmerga -- building a new post in the area.

The post would close a road between two regions "in an attempt to destroy and besiege our forces," the PKK said.

It is one of many posts that the peshmerga have started building in an area considered "strategic" to the group, the PKK added.

Kamran Othman of the US-based Community Peacemakers Teams, which monitors Turkish operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, told AFP Tuesday that the peshmerga were establishing a new post in a "sensitive area" long marked by tensions between the PKK and Turkish forces.

Blacklisted as a "terrorist group" by Ankara, the European Union and the United States, the PKK has fought the Turkish state for most of the past four decades.

The group maintains rear bases in the mountains of northern Iraq, where Turkish forces have also long operated bases.

The drone attacks came weeks after the PKK announced a ceasefire with Turkey in response to their jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan's historic call to the group to dissolve and disarm.

Despite the ceasefire, skirmishes between the foes continue in several areas of northern Iraq.

The regional authorities said the attacks aimed to "obstruct the peace process and the stability of the region."

The PKK said in their statement that they "don't want to enter a war with any side."

Related Links
 News From Across The Stans

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
THE STANS
Iraq drone attacks wound five Kurdish security personnel
 Arbil, Iraq (AFP) April 29, 2025
 Five Iraqi Kurdish security personnel were wounded in two drone attacks in northern Iraq in less than 48 hours, authorities in the autonomous Kurdistan region said on Tuesday. Authorities blamed a "terrorist group" for the separate attacks in a region that has seen repeated clashes between Turkish forces and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). "A terrorist group launched two separate drone attacks yesterday (Monday) and this morning targeting peshmerga bases" in Dohuk province, the regi ... read more
THE STANS
US Space Force strengthens missile warning network with acceptance of next generation SBIRS S2E2 system

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
THE STANS
At least 2 killed after Russia bombards five regions of Ukraine with missiles, drones

 US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland

 'Destroyed a whole family': Kyiv teens mourn friend killed in Russian strike

 Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'
THE STANS
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March

 Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen

 Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting
THE STANS
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
THE STANS
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
THE STANS
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defence spending

 German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push

 Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
THE STANS
India defence minister to attend Russia's Victory Day parade

 Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin

 Confidence in NATO security guarantees plunges in Finland: survey

 In White House shake-up, Mike Waltz fired as security adviser but nominated as U.N. ambassador
THE STANS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.