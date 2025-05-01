PKK claims Iraq attacks on Kurdish security forces

The attacks occurred on Monday and Tuesday, targeting peshmerga bases in Dohuk province in the northern autonomous Kurdistan region, which has seen repeated clashes between Turkish forces and the PKK.
The regional authorities, who have close ties with Ankara, said on Tuesday that two separate drone attacks targeted its security forces, blaming them on a "terrorist group".
The PKK said in a statement that it launched "minor" attacks to avoid casualties in response to the Kurdistan security forces -- the peshmerga -- building a new post in the area.
The post would close a road between two regions "in an attempt to destroy and besiege our forces," the PKK said.
It is one of many posts that the peshmerga have started building in an area considered "strategic" to the group, the PKK added.
Kamran Othman of the US-based Community Peacemakers Teams, which monitors Turkish operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, told AFP Tuesday that the peshmerga were establishing a new post in a "sensitive area" long marked by tensions between the PKK and Turkish forces.
Blacklisted as a "terrorist group" by Ankara, the European Union and the United States, the PKK has fought the Turkish state for most of the past four decades.
The group maintains rear bases in the mountains of northern Iraq, where Turkish forces have also long operated bases.
The drone attacks came weeks after the PKK announced a ceasefire with Turkey in response to their jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan's historic call to the group to dissolve and disarm.
Despite the ceasefire, skirmishes between the foes continue in several areas of northern Iraq.
The regional authorities said the attacks aimed to "obstruct the peace process and the stability of the region."
The PKK said in their statement that they "don't want to enter a war with any side."
