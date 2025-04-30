16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defence spending

With the continent looking to rearm following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's stance on European security, the European Commission last month said it would give member states more wiggle room on spending.
In an easing of its once strict rule on budget deficits, Brussels will now let states splash out up to 1.5 percent of national output on defence for four years without fear of breaching its strict public debt limits.
Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland have decided to trigger the budget exemption clause, an EU statement said.
EU countries had until the end of April to inform the bloc of their decision to opt in to the suspension.
Twelve countries had already formally requested exemption and four more had committed to do so, according to the European Commission and European Council.
In March, the EU forecast that the suspension could unlock defence spending worth up to 650 billion euros ($736 billion), while acknowledging that figure was an estimate.
France, Spain and Italy have been among countries to stay away from the exemption, even though they have pledged to increase their defence spending.
"We remain open for more requests" for exemptions, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday, quoted in a press release.
Since 2021 military spending by the 27 EU members has risen by more than 31 percent, reaching 326 billion euros in 2024.
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
'Destroyed a whole family': Kyiv teens mourn friend killed in Russian strike
US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland
Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'
Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March
Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
|
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact
German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin
Confidence in NATO security guarantees plunges in Finland: survey
China deploys army of fake NGOs at UN to intimidate critics: media probe
US military envoy in Argentina for 'regional security' talks
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters