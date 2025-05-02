Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 US approves $3.5 bn missile sale to Saudis
US approves $3.5 bn missile sale to Saudis
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) May 2, 2025

The United States on Friday approved a $3.5 billion sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia, ahead of a visit to the kingdom by President Donald Trump.

The State Department said it notified Congress of the deal that will include Saudi Arabia's purchase of 1,000 medium-range air-to-air missiles.

The AIM-120 missiles, whose principal contractor is RTX Corp. in Arizona, are a mainstay of a number of militaries around the world.

The missiles are guided by active radar after fired by pilots.

Trump will visit Saudi Arabia followed by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on May 13 to 16 on the first foreign trip of his second term -- other than a brief trip to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis.

Trump has boasted of securing major commercial deals from oil-rich Saudi Arabia, which has also been a key go-between for the US diplomacy on Russia and Ukraine.

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE NEWS
US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland
 Washington (AFP) April 29, 2025
 The United States on Tuesday announced the approval of a $1.33 billion sale of 400 medium-range air-to-air missiles and related support to Poland, a NATO ally that borders Russian territory. "The proposed sale will improve Poland's capability to meet current and future threats by providing air-to-air defense to protect Polish and allied forces in transition or combat and significantly improve the Polish contribution to NATO requirements," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a s ... read more
MISSILE NEWS
US Space Force strengthens missile warning network with acceptance of next generation SBIRS S2E2 system

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
MISSILE NEWS
At least 2 killed after Russia bombards five regions of Ukraine with missiles, drones

 US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland

 'Destroyed a whole family': Kyiv teens mourn friend killed in Russian strike

 Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'
MISSILE NEWS
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March

 Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen

 Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting
MISSILE NEWS
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
MISSILE NEWS
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
MISSILE NEWS
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defence spending

 German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push

 Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
MISSILE NEWS
India defence minister to attend Russia's Victory Day parade

 Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin

 Confidence in NATO security guarantees plunges in Finland: survey

 In White House shake-up, Mike Waltz fired as security adviser but nominated as U.N. ambassador
MISSILE NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.