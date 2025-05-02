US approves $3.5 bn missile sale to Saudis

The State Department said it notified Congress of the deal that will include Saudi Arabia's purchase of 1,000 medium-range air-to-air missiles.
The AIM-120 missiles, whose principal contractor is RTX Corp. in Arizona, are a mainstay of a number of militaries around the world.
The missiles are guided by active radar after fired by pilots.
Trump will visit Saudi Arabia followed by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on May 13 to 16 on the first foreign trip of his second term -- other than a brief trip to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis.
Trump has boasted of securing major commercial deals from oil-rich Saudi Arabia, which has also been a key go-between for the US diplomacy on Russia and Ukraine.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
US Space Force strengthens missile warning network with acceptance of next generation SBIRS S2E2 system
Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
At least 2 killed after Russia bombards five regions of Ukraine with missiles, drones
US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland
'Destroyed a whole family': Kyiv teens mourn friend killed in Russian strike
Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March
Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
|
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defence spending
German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push
Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
India defence minister to attend Russia's Victory Day parade
Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin
Confidence in NATO security guarantees plunges in Finland: survey
In White House shake-up, Mike Waltz fired as security adviser but nominated as U.N. ambassador
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters