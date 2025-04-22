HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

This completed milestone marks the integration of a compact, 15-kilogram space-ready subassembly. HRL successfully merged optical, electronic, and thermal management systems into a single flight-capable package. The subassembly has passed comprehensive end-to-end software checks, ensuring readiness for space-based operations.
"HRL has delivered an optical lab's worth of capability in a compact, 15kg integrated space-capable assembly," stated Jay Lowell, Chief Scientist of Boeing's Disruptive Computing, Networks and Sensors division. He confirmed the subassembly has been space-qualified through tests conducted at Boeing's El Segundo Space Simulation Laboratory. A ground-based twin will now serve as a benchmark for the in-orbit version, which is currently under production.
The payload includes two independent single-photon sources, each of which has successfully demonstrated high-quality quantum entanglement. Performance tests revealed fidelity levels between 0.8 and 0.9 and a photon pair detection rate exceeding 2,500 pairs per second. These results meet the mission's stringent requirements for quantum measurement precision.
"Demonstrating entanglement swapping between these two entangled photon pairs will enable us to entangle previously unconnected nodes," explained Jennifer Ellis, Principal Investigator at HRL. "This is a foundational capability for scalable, secure quantum computing and sensing architectures in space."
Environmental testing has also been completed to ensure system resilience under the demanding conditions of space. These validations confirm the payload's readiness for the mission's upcoming phases.
"Validation and environmental testing are critical milestones on the path to a successful space mission," commented Rob Vasquez, CEO of HRL. "We're proud to partner with Boeing on this pioneering demonstration and lay the groundwork for secure communications in space."
