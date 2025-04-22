Military Space News
 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 22, 2025

HRL Laboratories, in collaboration with Boeing, has reached a critical achievement in the Q4S satellite mission by finalizing and validating a quantum communications payload designed for space deployment. The mission aims to perform the first-ever four-photon entanglement swapping demonstration in orbit, an essential step toward secure quantum communication and future quantum networking capabilities.

This completed milestone marks the integration of a compact, 15-kilogram space-ready subassembly. HRL successfully merged optical, electronic, and thermal management systems into a single flight-capable package. The subassembly has passed comprehensive end-to-end software checks, ensuring readiness for space-based operations.

"HRL has delivered an optical lab's worth of capability in a compact, 15kg integrated space-capable assembly," stated Jay Lowell, Chief Scientist of Boeing's Disruptive Computing, Networks and Sensors division. He confirmed the subassembly has been space-qualified through tests conducted at Boeing's El Segundo Space Simulation Laboratory. A ground-based twin will now serve as a benchmark for the in-orbit version, which is currently under production.

The payload includes two independent single-photon sources, each of which has successfully demonstrated high-quality quantum entanglement. Performance tests revealed fidelity levels between 0.8 and 0.9 and a photon pair detection rate exceeding 2,500 pairs per second. These results meet the mission's stringent requirements for quantum measurement precision.

"Demonstrating entanglement swapping between these two entangled photon pairs will enable us to entangle previously unconnected nodes," explained Jennifer Ellis, Principal Investigator at HRL. "This is a foundational capability for scalable, secure quantum computing and sensing architectures in space."

Environmental testing has also been completed to ensure system resilience under the demanding conditions of space. These validations confirm the payload's readiness for the mission's upcoming phases.

"Validation and environmental testing are critical milestones on the path to a successful space mission," commented Rob Vasquez, CEO of HRL. "We're proud to partner with Boeing on this pioneering demonstration and lay the groundwork for secure communications in space."

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
 Washington (AFP) April 18, 2025
 A Chinese satellite company is supporting attacks by Yemen's Huthis on American interests, the State Department said Thursday, as the US military announced strikes on a fuel port it said was used by the rebels. The Huthis began targeting shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in November 2023, claiming to act in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, and American forces have been hammering them with strikes in a bid to stop the attacks. "Chang Guang Satellite Technology Company... is directly s ... read more
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky

 Zelensky tells NATO chief Ukraine has 'acute' need of air defences

 Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

 Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot air defence systems: Zelensky
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa

 Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills 34

 Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin

 Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities

 Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis

 Japan jets scrambled at Chinese drones up threefold on-year
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis

 Trace wins major Army network contracts worth $373M

 CesiumAstro joins Taiwan's initiative to build LEO satellite network

 Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
US urges France to take lead on European defense

 Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts

 China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war

 Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Macron to meet Rubio, Witkoff amid transatlantic tensions

 Xi calls on China, Vietnam to 'oppose unilateral bullying' on regional tour

 Beijing slams 'manipulation and hype' over Chinese soldiers captured in Ukraine

 US-China: the clash of the titans
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
